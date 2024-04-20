The Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Rockies.
The Seattle Mariners got healthy in their most recent series against the Cincinnati Reds. Not only did Seattle sweep Cincy, it blasted the Reds, outscoring its National League opponent 17-5 over the three games. Seattle won two of the three games by four runs or more. Cincinnati scored more than one run in only one of the three games. The Mariners received typically strong pitching but were able to get some offense — five or more runs — in two of those wins. The Mariners looked like the team they hoped they would be at the start of the season. Now the challenge is to continue to win and carry momentum to another series against a different team on the road.
The Colorado Rockies remain one of the worst teams in baseball. This organization is going nowhere in the National League West. The Arizona Diamondbacks are defending National League champions. The Los Angeles Dodgers are loaded and figure to be a frontline World Series contender. The San Francisco Giants made major offseason acquisitions. The San Diego Padres have a lot of veteran talent. The Rockies figure to be buried in their division once again. Given that they have a horrendous 4-15 record — only the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox are worse — the Rockies aren't changing any impressions or inclinations about the team. It's only April 20, but it's easy to write this team off for 2024. Can Colorado pose a legitimate counterargument?
Here are the Mariners-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mariners-Rockies Odds
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-120)
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)
Over: 10 (-120)
Under: 10 (-102)
How To Watch Mariners vs Rockies
TV: Root Sportsnet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: ESPN Plus
Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT
Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread
Friday night's scheduled game between these teams at Coors Field in Denver was postponed due to bad weather. The makeup of Friday night's game will be played on Sunday, not Saturday. The reason for this is that Seattle is not playing a game on Monday. The Rockies scheduled a Sunday evening makeup game since the Mariners do not have to catch a flight out of Denver on Sunday afternoon or evening. They can fly to their Tuesday game site (Arlington for the Texas Rangers) on Monday morning. The point of mentioning all this is that Saturday (April 20) does not have a doubleheader. This has affected the selection of starting pitchers for Saturday. Luis Castillo — as of late Friday night — was listed as the starting pitcher for this game. Maybe the Mariners will make a last-minute change, but if we have Castillo as the starter instead of scheduled Friday starter Emerson Hancock, that obviously makes the Mariners a much more attractive pick.
Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread
As good as Luis Castillo generally is, he has not been in command of his full arsenal of pitches so far this season. Castillo is vulnerable, and while the Rockies have generally not hit well this year, they did score six runs against the Philadelphia Phillies in their most recent game. They might be ready to erupt on offense.
Final Mariners-Rockies Prediction & Pick
The starting pitchers for this game might need to be monitored, just because it's a game one day after a rainout. Wait to make sure Luis Castillo is pitching for Seattle. If he is, then go ahead and take the M's against the spread.
Final Mariners-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5