Actor Mark Ruffalo couldn't discuss too much about a possible Hulk standalone movie during a recent interview.

I guess Mark Ruffalo has to be tight-lipped about a new Hulk movie.

Hulk is a vital part of the MCU universe, so it would be great to see him get angry in a standalone movie. Comicbook.com caught up with Ruffalo at a red-carpet premiere of Poor Things to see if they could get any word on what's next for the big green guy.

Mark Ruffalo discusses what he thinks about a new Hulk movie

When asked about any changes with a Hulk movie since the Disney and NBCUniversal deal took place, he said, “Not that I know of.”

He went on to add that there's not much he can talk about.

“I've been asked not to comment on it, that specifically. Hopefully, one day, though, they'll work it out,” he said.

As for his thoughts on a new Hulk movie, he seems really up for it.

“I think it could be really cool, and I've been putting a lot into what it could be to be cool, but I don't know yet,” he added.

Hulk, aka Bruce Banner, has been played by Ruffalo for over a decade. Before him, Edward Norton played the part.

As for Ruffalo's latest movie, Poor Things, he plays Duncan Wedderburn.

The synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scient Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

It will be released Dec. 8.

Be on the lookout for any further Hulk updates with Mark Ruffalo. We'll be sure to publish it once he can talk about it more.