Florida A&M alumnus and Dallas Cowboys's Markquese Bell is turning into a defensive star, stepping up when needed for America's team.

Florida A&M alumnus Markquese Bell has been stepping up for the Dallas Cowboys this season, turning into a defensive star for America's team. Bell went undrafted out of FAMU in 2022 but found a home with the Dallas Cowboys. His play has helped maintain a dominant defense for the Cowboys, as they work through the season-ending injury to linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Bell, who's normal position is Safety, has been called upon to play linebacker for the Cowboys in Esch's absence. Thus far, Bell has accumulated 53 tackles (36 solo) and 1 forced fumble this season. His best game of the season came against the Carolina Panthers, where he racked up 10 tackles (6 solo) in the Cowboy's 33-10 victory.

What makes Bell's performance this season even more special is that he didn't know what his future held, per comments obtained by Nick Harris of dallascowboys.com.

“I was nervous coming in last year not knowing where I'd fit in and how everything would play out. I gotta trust it and put my faith in God that he put me on this path for a reason. I'm blessed to be in this position I'm in right now.”