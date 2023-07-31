Teams around the league are looking to make a flurry of trades before the deadline, but the Miami Marlins may have just received the biggest boost of all the contenders. After just one rehab game with the Jupiter Hammerheads, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to return to Miami ahead of the four-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Marlins beat writer Kevin Barral.

Chisholm has been out with an oblique injury and last played for the Marlins on July 2nd. After dealing with turf toe earlier in the year, the 2022 All-Star has played in just 45 games this season.

Chisholm, 25, gives the Marlins an injection of dynamic ability. Despite missing so much time this year, Chisholm leads the Marlins in stolen bases (14) and is fifth on the team in home runs (9). Chisholm is hitting .246/.302/.443 in 167 at-bats this season.

The Marlins have had a difficult time replacing Chisholm in centerfield since he went down with his injury. His replacement, Jonathan Davis, is on the 60-day DL after getting meniscus surgery done in his right knee.

The good news for the Marlins is that even more help is on the way, as Avisail Garcia just completed a rehab assignment and will join Chisholm back with the big league squad.

Jazz Chisholm's return from his brief rehab assignment is a pleasant surprise for the Marlins, and the timing couldn't be better. The Marlins are battling with the Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Francisco Giants (among others) for the three NL Wild Card spots in what's shaping up to be a very close race. Every game down the stretch matters, and Chisholm is the kind of playmaker who can swing a few wins Miami's way with his power, range, and speed.