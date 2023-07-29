Two players from the Miami Marlins' 2023 Opening Day lineup are on track to return after dealing with injuries for much of the season. Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia just completed a rehab assignment, while Jazz Chisolm Jr. is about to start one 0f his own.

Avisail Garcia said that he expects to rejoin the Marlins roster tomorrow, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. After working out on Friday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. will start a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Sunday, McPherson reports. The positive Marlins' injury updates for Garcia and Chisholm couldn't come at a better time.

Before winning three out of its last four games, Miami started the second half of the 2023 season on an eight-game losing streak. The Marlins scored 3.1 runs per game during that stretch.

The skid dropped Miami into a tie for the third and final NL wild-card spot with the San Francisco Giants.

Injuries have completely derailed Chisholm's 2023 season. Prior to missing time with his current oblique injury, Chisholm was on the mend with turf toe. The Marlins star is hitting .246/.302/.443 in 45 games. Chisholm slugged a career-high .535 last season.

Garcia has been limited to 69 at-bats because of a back injury. The veteran is only hitting .188/.243/.333 this season. Before joining the Marlins for the 2022 season, Garcia hit a career-best 29 home runs with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Marlins have established themselves as buyers ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Miami traded for New York Mets closer David Roberts. The Marlins also acquired Minnesota Twins pitcher Jorge Lopez, who's in the midst of a down year after making the 2022 All-Star team.