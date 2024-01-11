The Marlins and Jesus Luzardo avoided arbitration, but a split might still be on the horizon.

On Wednesday, Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins settled on a figure for his 2024 salary, avoiding arbitration. Now, to figure out if Luzardo will still be pitching for the Marlins this upcoming season.

Ahead of Thursday's deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to work out contracts, Luzardo and the Marlins agreed to a $5.5 million salary, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Luzardo has put together back-to-back strong campaigns, despite a middling win-loss record. The left-hander is 14-17 since 2022. But he's been solidly above-average in those seasons, posting a 124 ERA+ in 2022 and a 125 ERA+ in 2023.

Last season, he set a career-high in strikeouts, whiffing 208 batters in 178.2 innings pitched. He also made 32 starts, besting his previous high of 18 (2021 and 2022.)

With Luzardo's contract situation set for 2024, it now becomes a question of what team he will be pitching for on that one-year, $5.5 million salary.

Luzardo, Marlins heading for a split?

Luzardo has been the subject of intense trade rumors this offseason.

Teams such as the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets have all been rumored to have interest. Luzardo's stock is as high as it's going to get. Despite a checkered health history, he's coming off a strong 2023 in which he stayed healthy and pitched effectively.

Crucially, he is also a cost-controllable asset. Luzardo is still under team control for three more seasons, making him doubly attractive to trade partners.

Of course, the Marlins know all of this and will want a substantial haul in any trade involving Luzardo. For now, the lefty remains a member of Miami, but teams looking for starting pitching help are certain to come calling about his availability.