Marlins star pitcher Jesus Luzardo continues to see his name come up in trade rumors.

The Miami Marlins have had a quiet offseason for the most part. But a trade of Jesus Luzardo would certainly shake things up for the Marlins and the rest of MLB.

Luzardo's name has been, “percolating,” among teams looking for starting pitching, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Marlins are listening on all players outside of Eury Perez. While he isn't guaranteed to be dealt, Luzardo is a name that is buzzing in the rumor mill.

Luzardo limbo

For good reason after Luzardo's 2023 campaign. The left-hander put up 3.58 ERA and a 208/55 K/BB ratio. With a new career-high in innings pitched (178.2), Luzardo soared past his previous career-high in strikeouts (120). He also proved that he can handle the rigors of a full season.

But if a team is going to trade for Luzardo, it won't come cheap. The lefty is just 26-years-old and is under team control until 2027.

Still, the Marlins are flush with pitching. Even with Sandy Alcantara on the shelf, Miami was able to quickly fill his spot with their pitching depth. Players like Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers and of course Perez possess massive potential. Furthermore, the top three prospects in Miami's minor league system are pitchers, via MLB Pipeline.

The Marlins are no strangers in trading pitching for offense after acquiring Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins. Perhaps they can look to do the same with Jesus Luzardo. Teams around the major leagues are hoping they will, as Luzardo has become a tantalizing starter. Under new President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix, the Marlins have a major decision on their hands in whether or not to trade Luzardo.