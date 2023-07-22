Retired Marlins pitcher Dontrelle Willis received a special honor on Saturday, when it was announced he will be entering the Negro Leagues Hall of Fame.

Willis announced the news with gratitude saying, “I just was informed by the great [Bob Kendrick] that i will be going into the [Negro Leagues Baseball Museum] hall of fame. I’m incredibly honored and thankful and looking forward,” via Dontrelle Willis' official Twitter account.

Dontrelle Willis was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 2000 draft, and later made his major league debut for the Florida Marlins in 2003. He had a successful five years with the Marlins, which included winning NL Rookie of the Year and World Series champion in just his first year during the 2003 season. Willis also was a 2x All-Star with the Marlins, the 2005 wins leader, and the 2005 runner up for the Cy Young award. Willis would then go on to play with the Detroit Tigers from 2008-2010 before having short stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds.

He notably is part of the “Black Aces” club, a club for black pitchers who won at least 20 games during a single season. Willis achieved this feat in 2005 and became the 12th member of the Black Aces. A few other notable members of the club include Bob Gibson, Ferguson Jenkins, Mudcat Grant, and Don Newcombe. Only two players have joined this exclusive club after Willis, CC Sabathia and David Price.

His last major league appearance came in 2011, but he officially retired in 2015. He finished his career with 4.17 ERA, 896 strikeouts. Following his career he now works as a MLB studio analyst for FOX.