Seattle Mariners slugger came just inches away from being celebrated as a hero Wednesday night. Unfortunately for him and the Mariners, Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez was at the right place at the right time to pull off a jaw-dropping defensive play in the outfield that robbed Suarez of what would have been a game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning.

JEEZY S BABY AND THE S IS FOR SAVING THE GAME OH MY GOD WHAT A CATCH!!!!!!! The Marlins would hold on to win after Jesús Sánchez took away a potential game-tying grand slam. Pure insanity. pic.twitter.com/9NMkL6LQSi — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 15, 2023

It was a play Sanchez won't forget anytime soon and one that snapped the Marlins' two-game losing skid. With that catch, he also preserved a win for starter Eury Perez, who pitched six scoreless innings with only two hits allowed while striking out six Seattle hitters.

“When I felt the glove, it was heavy. I knew there that I made the catch,” Sanchez said after Miami secured a 4-1 victory, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

In addition to his incredible defensive play, Jesus Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a run against the Mariners.

Even Suarez couldn't help but praise Sanchez's brilliance.

“It is hard, man, but I understand this game. Sometimes, it's like that. … The moment I saw that he was jumping, I thought it was a homer, for sure. And he made it really good catch. That's why I'm like, I give credit to him because he made a really good catch,” said Suarez (via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com).

The Marlins, who upgrade their record to 28-41, will take a rest Thursday before getting back to action on Friday to face the Washington Nationals on the road.