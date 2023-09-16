Jazz Chisholm Jr had one heck of a performance on Saturday. The Miami Marlins star went 2-3 with four RBI and two walks to go along with a clutch grand slam. His slam ultimately put the game out of reach and the Marlins, who are fighting for an NL Wild Card spot, defeated the Atlanta Braves 11-5. Chisholm spoke out after his impressive game.

“It's a great feeling right now,” Chisholm Jr said after the win, per Marlins Radio. “The crowd had us going… this feels like a playoff atmosphere. We just came out and had fun and play.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chisholm has dealt with his share of ups and downs in 2023. Injury concerns have unfortunately been an issue at times. He's been resurgent though, and now Jazz Chisholm Jr has a chance to help the Marlins reach the playoffs. The grand slam was the second of his career, and he discussed the clutch moment as well.

“Definitely never heard the building like that while we were playing,” Chisholm stated. “I mean, in that at-bat, I was trying to spoil all the sliders, trying to get a fastball. And, I mean I got it and I gave it a ride.”

Chisholm is certainly correct about giving the ball a ride, and the atmosphere was nothing short of electric.

Video via MLB:

The Marlins led 7-5 in the 8th inning prior to the swing, but Jazz Chisholm Jr's grand slam gave the Marlins an 11-5 lead and they never looked back. The Braves already clinched the NL East, but the Marlins are alive and well in the NL Wild Card race.