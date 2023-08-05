Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers due an apparent leg injury.

Chisholm sustained the issue while attempting to steal second base at the top of the third inning. Not only did he fail in his attempt, but he was also clearly shaken up and was not able to stand immediately while grabbing his right hamstring.

While Chisholm was able to get up on his own, he had a noticeable limp as he made his way to the dugout. He eventually had to depart the contest, with the Marlins later on confirming that he has a right hamstring cramp, per Jordan McPherson of Miami Herald.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited today's game after he was shaken up while attempting to steal second base. pic.twitter.com/yS2bitfulV — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) August 5, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's certainly a concerning development, though, especially since Jazz Chisholm Jr. just got back from a month-long absence because of an oblique injury. He returned to the Marlins at the start of their four-game showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier in the week, and hopes were high he would finally have a healthy stretch.

Obviously, that was not the case. The severity of Chisholm's injury has yet to be assessed and revealed, but Marlins fans are definitely wishing an optimistic one. With Miami right in the thick of the playoff race for a Wild Card spot in the National League, they can't afford to lose their key players to injuries at this crucial time.

Chisholm leads the Marlins in stolen bases with 15, and he is among their top hitters with10 home runs so far–good for fourth on the team, just behind Jorge Soler, Bryan De La Cruz and Garrett Cooper.

Hopefully, Chisholm would be able to return sooner rather than later.