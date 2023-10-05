The Miami Marlins' season ended on a bitter note. They were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of the NL Wild Card Series. A lot can be learned from the matchup after Skip Schumaker's first season as the team's manager. Managing to land the third-best record in the NL East with 84 wins is no easy feat. But, he has a lot of confidence in the team centered around Sandy Alcantara. They could even be able to gun for more postseason success in their next MLB season.

Skip Schumaker and the Marlins are not taking their NL Wild Card series loss too hard. In fact, their defeat at the hands of the Phillies made his bond stronger with the Sandy Alcantara-led squad. The manager unveiled it in his latest statement when he was asked about what they need to improve on next season, via Isaac Azout of Fish On First.

“I’ll take my chances with that roster any day of the week,” were the words that came out of the Marlins manager's mouth as he exuded a lot of belief in his squad.

The Marlins also feel the same confidence in themselves. Schumaker unveiled that the team believes that they have a higher ceiling. A testament to this would be their winning records against teams that are still in contention to make a run at the World Series.

A bright future is ahead for this squad and they will only get better. The Marlins will definitely come back next season with a vengeance. Schumaker's experience will be front and center when that happens.