Before going down with an injury, Jazz Chisholm looked like the future at second base for the Miami Marlins. But after the Marlins traded for Luis Arraez, Chisholm’s stranglehold of second base has now vanished.

Chisholm will now be Miami’s starting center fielder, via ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Marlins’ General Manager Kim NG, who provided Passan with the information, confirmed that Arraez will be playing second base while newly-signed free agent Jean Segura will play third base.

Chisholm played 60 games at second base for the Marlins this season. He hit .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Chisholm made the All-Star team for the first time in his career before suffering a season-ending back injury.

Dating back to his time in the minor leagues, Jazz Chisholm has never played center field. He has ample experience at shortstop alongside second base, but none in center. Nonetheless, the Marlins feel Chisholm is capable of handling the outfield.

Miami traded pitcher Pablo Lopez and two prospects to Land Arraez. The second baseman won the American League’ batting title last season after hitting .314. He added eight home runs and 49 RBI as Arraez was awarded a Silver Slugger. The Marlins have been lacking consistent offensive production and Arraez certainly fits the bill.

Chisholm has shown all the signs of being a star in the MLB. He has the power and speed to be a 20/20-type player every season. The Marlins are still trying to compete in a crowded NL East. And for now, moving Chisholm to center field is the best move for the team.