The Miami Marlins are reportedly hiring Tampa Bay Rays general manager Peter Bendix as the front office's new leader, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Marlins caught some heat after general manager Kim Ng left the organization because she was told that the team was looking to hire a president above her. It will be interesting to see what Peter Bendix's title will be with the Marlins, but it seems like it will likely be president of baseball operations.

The hiring has not been made official, but Bendix has made the Rays organization aware that he is leaving for the Marlins, according to Rosenthal. It will be interesting to see how the organization operates with Kim Ng leaving and Bendix leading the way.

Bendix was with the Rays for 15 seasons, serving under Erik Neander, and eventually became the right-hand-man. He held the general manager and senior vice president of baseball operations title with the Rays. He initially joined the Rays organization as an intern in 2009, and worked his way up, according to MLB.com. Now, he gets his chance to run a franchise with the move to the Marlins.

The team has some foundational piece for Bendix to work with, especially in the pitching department. The Marlins have enough depth in the pitching department to the point that they might be able to trade from the depth to supplement the offense.

After the Marlins made a surprising playoff run last season, it will be interesting to see what moves Bendix makes this offseason to try to build on it.