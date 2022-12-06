By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Miami Marlins started their offseason by hiring a new manager in Skip Schumaker. Now it appears that the team is interested in bringing in former World Series champion Justin Turner.

As the Marlins look to bolster their team at the Winter Meetings, reports have stated that Miami is eyeing the 38-year-old third baseman. His addition would come after the Marlins non-tendered Brian Anderson, who started a team-high 48 games at third base this past season.

Turner is coming off a season in which he appeared in 128 games, hitting .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBI. Back in 2021, Turner was named to the All-Star Game after hitting .278 with 27 home runs and 87 RBI. Overall, for his entire 14 year MLB career, Turner is a .289 hitter with 164 home runs and 663 RBI.

Heading into his age 39 season, Turner’s numbers aren’t what they were in his prime. However, he is still a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion. The Marlins are desperate for some firepower and are hopeful Turner still has some potent gas left in the tank.

Last season, Miami ranked 24th in home runs (144) and 28th in both batting average (.230) and runs scored (586). Their 1,961 total bases ranked 27th in the MLB. The Marlins will be looking to improve on those offensive woes in Schumaker’s first year as manager.

Justin Turner is a name most sports fans will remember from the Dodgers’ run to the 2020 World Series title. The Marlins are interested in bringing some of that spark to Miami and bolstering the team’s overall offense.