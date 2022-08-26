Marlins make surprising Jesus Aguilar decision

The Miami Marlins are in the midst of another losing season. They are deciding to cut bait with first baseman/designated hitter Jesus Aguilar in the midst of a 54-70 season.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng said that the 32-year-old Aguilar will be designated for assignment. The team also reinstated Garrett Cooper from the IL.

Although Jesus Aguilar is not enjoying a great season and has been especially rough in the second half of the season, he had been a key player for the Marlins during his time there. He has an OPS of .674 in 113 games this season after posting .788 last season.

Aguilar, a 2018 All-Star, should be a hot commodity for contending teams in need of another bat. That’s what the Marlins and Ng hope happens for their struggling slugger, the GM said. Since he is a pending free agent, he will get the chance to chase a ring and then sign with a new team this offseason.

In Aguilar’s absence, 25-year-old Lewin Diaz will likely be the starter. In 26 games this season, he only has a .500 OPS but could use some more consistent playing time to prove whether he can be a part of the Marlins’ future. Miami can afford to take looks at some of their young guys because they are so far removed from playoff contention.

With the departure of Jesus Aguliar, the rest of the Marlins’ season will be about watching their young players and seeing Sandy Alcantara fight for the NL Cy Young Award, of which he is absolutely deserving.