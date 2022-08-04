Marlins re-visit Vin Scully’s final sendoff in emotional tribute

Vin Scully tributes continue to pour following the news of the legendary baseball broadcaster’s death on Tuesday. The Miami Marlins made sure to pay their respects to Scully, as the club played a video in his honor prior to a game against the visiting Cincinnati Reds Wednesday night.

The @Marlins paid tribute to the incomparable Vin Scully pregame with words from P.A. Announcer @JoshAppel, revisiting Scully's sign-off from his final broadcast, and a moment of silence We will always remember the legendary voice of baseball, Vin Scully #RIPVinScully pic.twitter.com/Ae9yAwcQhU — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully had called Dodgers games for nearly seven decades during his memorable career in the booth. For 67 years, people have relied on his voice in following Los Angeles outings, and it all ended in 2016 when he decided that it was time to retire. Scully was a legend in the truest sense of the word, and people are seeing again the reason why following his passing, with teams across the majors and people from every walks of life offering their condolences and reliving the great memories they have tied up with the times they listened to him.

No matter the nature of the game, Scully would always find a way to make people gravitate toward it. There were not a lot of broadcasters who would have done a better job at encapsulating historic moments than Scully.

Don Mattingly, the current manager of the Marlins, must have also fond memories of Vin Scully. Before he went to Florida, Mattingly managed the Dodgers from 2011 to 2015. He was also part of the Dodgers’ coaching staff from 2008-2010.

There will never, ever be another Vin Scully.