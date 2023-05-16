Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Miami Marlins are floating around the .500 mark and are currently tied for second place in the National League East. However, they just received a brutal injury update on Jazz Chisholm. He is expected to miss anywhere from 4-6 weeks with turf toe, per Craig Mish of Miami Herald Sports.

Skip Schumaker says Jazz will miss approximately 4-6 weeks. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) May 16, 2023

Marlins say Jazz Chisholm saw Dr. Anderson in North Carolina and has turf toe. He is going on the injured list. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) May 16, 2023

Chisholm exited early in the game against the Cincinnati Reds, and now the Marlins get a brutal update. The loss of Chisholm is a big one for this team, although he has gotten off to a bit of a sluggish start offensively. Up until this point, he is hitting just .229 with seven home runs and 16 RBI.

On the other hand, he is just one of a handful of players with at least five home runs and 10 stolen bases, so the Marlins will surely miss the speedster on the field and in the lineup. Chisholm also sits tied for third in the MLB with 14 stolen bases, so it’s a tough loss for the Marlins.

Garrett Hampson got the start for Chisholm in center field on Monday, so it will be interesting to see what the Marlins do without Chisholm for the foreseeable future. Hampson also came in to replace Chisholm in Saturday’s game as well, so it’s more than likely he is the fill-in for the time being.

Miami begins a three-game series with the Washington Nationals in Florida on Tuesday before beginning a 10-game West Coast road trip with games against the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, and the Los Angeles Angels.