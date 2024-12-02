The Miami Marlins had a disastrous 2024 season. Just one year after a playoff berth, they lost 100 games to finish last in the NL East. Manager Skip Schumaker left the team and was replaced by Clayton McCullough, who has a tough task ahead of him. One thing that should help is the return of Marlins' ace Sandy Alcantara, who missed the entire season with a UCL injury. McCullough gave a positive update to MLB Network Radio.

Expand Tweet

“I had a chance to see him at an outing about a week ago and he looked great, sounded great, felt like he was right on track at this point,” the Marlins manager said. “Sandy's such a hard worker and such an important part and a leader of this pitching staff and this team. All signs point to things looking very positive for the start of the season.”

When he is healthy, Alcantara is one of the best pitchers in the National League. His 2022 campaign will go down as one of the great pitching seasons in Marlins history, with a 2.28 ERA and six complete games. He won the Cy Young Award for his efforts.

Alcantara was not as strong in 2023, however. He posted a 4.14 ERA in 28 starts with 44 fewer innings pitched than the previous season. A strained UCL followed, which meant the entire season was gone. Now he joins a team in a much different spot than when he left them.

Marlins need prime Sandy Alcantara to have a successful 2025

When Alcantara and the Marlins made the postseason in 2023, they were seen as an up-and-coming team in the NL. That team had a promising manager in Schumaker, Luis Arraez, Tanner Scott, Jazz Chisholm, Jorge Soler, and Jon Berti. None of those people are with the team anymore.

That is why Alcantara must be at his best for the Marlins next season. An ace pitcher can only do so much, but with one of the best, maybe Miami can get rolling. The rest of the rotation can follow in his footsteps and create a strong core to build around.

The best starter for the 2024 Marlins was 24-year-old Ryan Weathers. He posted a rotation-best 3.63 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 18 starts. That is the type of prospect the team should build around and hope continues to grow with Alcantara pitching in front of him.

Clayton McCullough gave Marlins fans a little bit of hope when he said Sandy Alcantara is on pace to return for the 2025 season. With their ace, maybe Miami can shock the world.