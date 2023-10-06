Miami Marlins star pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who won the National League Cy Young award in 2022, dealt with inconsistency in 2023. Alcantara did not look like himself and it appears an injury may have been bothering him throughout the season. Alcantara announced on Instagram Friday that he underwent Tommy John surgery and will not return until 2025.

“With a heavy heart, I want to let everyone know that I had ‘Tommy John' surgery and will miss next season,” Alcantara wrote. “I am most saddened for the great Marlins fans, who were so supportive of me and the team this year. The drive to the playoffs was thrilling for all of us.

“I give this game my all, I give this city my all. And so I promise I will not take a day off as I push to be back better than ever. I will miss pitching, but I plan to be around the team as much as possible. I'm confident that guys like Jesus (Luzardo), Eury (Perez), Edward (Cabrera), (Braxton) Garrett, and Trevor (Rogers) will hold down the fort while I am there giving my support. Nothing can take away from my love for Miami and the Marlins fans.”

Sandy Alcantara also thanked his doctor following the surgery.

“I also want to thank Dr. Meister and his team for the great care they gave me today.”

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara to miss 2024 season

The Marlins reached the playoffs in 2023. They ultimately fell short in the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but the team displayed promise.

Being without one of the best pitchers in all of baseball will hurt the Marlins next season. Fortunately for Miami, they feature an impressive amount of pitching depth which Alcantara alluded to in his statement.

As for Sandy Alcantara, he will work hard to return as soon as possible. Since he just underwent the surgery, Alcantara will miss all of 2024. He's hoping to return in 2025 and pitch at an elite level once again.