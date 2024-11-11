The Miami Marlins have a new manager and it's former Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough.

The 45-year-old McCullough is fresh off winning the 2024 World Series with the Dodgers and will take over a Marlins team that lost 100 games and finished last in the National League East.

Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix explained on Monday why the team went with someone with only three years of MLB coaching experience and no time as a Major League manager.

“Throughout our process, his character, care for people and culture, passion for player development, and desire to win stood out and make him a perfect fit for our organization,” Bendix said. “He has an impressive track record of success, building relationships, and bringing positive energy every day. It’s clear that Clayton’s values and vision align perfectly with ours.”

McCullough expressed his excitement as well, noting that he and his family have spent a decade living in the Miami area already.

“It is an honor to be introduced as the manager for the Miami Marlins, and I would like to thank Bruce, Peter and the entire organization,” McCullough said. “Following an incredible past few weeks, it is exciting to end the year by finding the right opportunity for me and my family. We have called South Florida home for the last 10 years, and now I get to lead the Marlins' franchise forward with a culture that is built on determination, focus and care.”

How Clayton McCullough helped the Dodgers build a World Series winner

Base coaches are among the more overlooked members of a baseball coaching staff, but the guys manning the first- and third-base lines often take on significant roles in player development. For McCullough, that has meant working with the outfielders and running the team's base-running program.

As part of that program, McCullough helped Shohei Ohtani hone his technique as the Dodgers slugger became the first 50-50 player in baseball history, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Though this will be McCullough's first managerial job in the Majors, he managed seven seasons in the Minor Leagues in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. His teams finished with winning records in six of his seven campaigns, winning back-to-back championships with Class A Vancouver in 20212 and 2013.

“Clayton joins our organization following a World Series championship season and brings a strong pedigree of winning,” Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said in a statement. “His love of the game, ability to build meaningful relationships, and new leadership will guide our organization into an exciting new era. With roots already in South Florida, we are excited to welcome Clayton along with his wife Jill and their children to the Marlins' organization.”