The Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Marlins Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins Giants.

The Miami Marlins are in second place in the National League East. Why? How? The answer is simple yet surprising: Miami is an astonishing 14-1 in one-run games this season. It’s really hard to believe. The Marlins’ bullpen is not awful, but it isn’t uniquely great, either. The team doesn’t have a very strong record in two-run games or three-run games. A majority of its victories have come precisely in one-run contests. It seems like an accident, and yet successful baseball seasons, over the course of 162 games, require a reasonable amount of success in one-run games. One pitch here, one at-bat there, one defensive play made or not made, will add up over 162 games, so the Marlins are clearly doing enough of the little things right while also getting timely hits and some BABIP good fortune on their side. We will see if this run of success can hold up over the full season.

Here are the Marlins-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Giants Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-215)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Florida (Marlins) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have Sandy Alcantara, their staff ace, on the mound. It’s true that Alcantara hasn’t come particularly close to his Cy Young level of form this year. Over the larger course of the season, his results lag well behind his 2022 outcomes, and that point is not being disputed. However, we have still seen glimpses of what Alcantara is capable of. He still goes deep into games. He still has the hunger to take the ball and finish what he started. He still has the right mindset, and it’s only the middle of May. He has plenty of time to get this season figured out. He has plenty of chances to demonstrate that he is still a Cy Young-caliber pitcher who can put the Marlins on his back and lead them to the National League playoffs in 2023. The Marlins being above .500 without Alcantara’s very best stuff is easily the most encouraging thing about the Miami team through roughly one-fourth of its season.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have Anthony DeSclafani on the hill. He has been very solid this season, and he is a reason the Giants — who stumbled out of the gate in the first two weeks of the campaign — have been able to stabilize over the past few weeks and not fall too far off the pace in the National League West. Given Sandy Alcantara’s inconsistency this season, one can’t definitively say that the Marlins are operating at a clear advantage relative to the Giants. You will note that the betting odds have not established Miami is a clear-cut money line favorite. That should tell you something about how the market views Alcantara right now, given the substandard performance he has delivered compared to 2022.

Final Marlins-Giants Prediction & Pick

Alcantara is not easy to bet against, but he also hasn’t been as good as he was in 2022. Stay away from this game and wait to see what last year’s Cy Young winner does.

