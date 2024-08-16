ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an NL East battle as Roddery Munoz and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick.

Marlins-Mets Projected Starters

Roddery Munoz vs. Sean Manaea

Roddery Munoz (2-6) with a 5.67 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Munoz went five innings, giving up six hits and three runs. He took the no-decision against the Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Munoz is 1-3 in seven starts on the road. He has a 4.74 ERA and a .216 opponent batting average.

Sean Manaea (8-5) with a 3.44 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.

Last Start: Manaea went three innings in his last start, giving up four hits and five walks. Three runs were scored as Manaea took the loss to the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: Manaea is 4-3 in 11 starts at home, with a 3.81 ERA And a .219 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mets Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +190

New York Mets: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: BSFL/SNY

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. The leader of the offense is Jake Burger. He is hitting .253 on the year with a .304 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs and 54 RBIs. Burger has 52 runs scored as well. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .242 on the year with a .295 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. Further, Sanchez has also stolen nine bases and scored 41 times this year. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Otto Lopez. Lopez is hitting .229 with year with three home runs and 23 RBIs. He has stolen 13 bases and scored 28 times on the year.

Jonah Bride comes into the game hot. He is hitting .286 this week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, seven RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .304 in the last week with two home runs, six RBI, S, and five runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Jakeurruger. Burger is hitting .458 in the last week with four home runs, five RsIS, and ten runs scored.

Current MArlins have 16 career at-bats against Sean Manaea. They have just one hit. The hit belongs to Abraham Toro, who is one for six with a double and an RBI. He also has the only walk from Manaea as well.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Francisco Lindor leads the way. He is hitting .263 with a .336 on-base percentage. Lindor has 23 home runs, 69 RBIS, and has scored 79 times this year. Further, he has stolen 24 bases. Also having a great year in Brandon Nimmo. He is hitting .226 this year but with a .342 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 67 RBIS, and 66 runs scored. Nimmo has also stolen 11 bases. Rounding out the top bats of nthe year is Pete Alonso. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. Alonso has 26 home runs, 68 RBIS and 68 runs scored this year.

Alonso has also been driving in runs in the last week. He is hitting .320 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored. Hitting well this week is Francisco Lindo. Lindor is hitting .423 this week with three RBIS and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats of the week is Jose Iglesias. He is hitting .273 on the year with three RBIs and a run scored. The Mets are hitting .248 as a team in the last week, but have struggled to score. They have scored just 22 runs in their last six games.

Current Mets have 32 at-bats against Roddery Munoz. They have hit just .094 against him. Pete Alonso is one for four with a double, while Francisco Lindor is one for four with a walk. Harrison Bader has the only other hit, sitting one for two. Francisco Alvarez has the only RBI against Munoz but is 0-2.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Marlins have been scoring better than the Mets as of late. Still, Sean Manaea has been much better than Roddery Munoz this year. Further, the Mets are the better offense in general. This game will allow the Mets to break out of their offensive slump, and get the win in this one.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-108)