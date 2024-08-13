A horrific season for the Miami Marlins doesn't appear to be getting any better. The franchise is parting ways with a slew of front office officials, per ESPN. This includes two assistant general managers, as well as four field coordinators and others.

The Marlins are mired in a frustrating season. The team holds a 44-75 record, one of the worst in MLB. The team also lost a bunch of players at the MLB trade deadline, including versatile outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm is now hitting the lights out for the New York Yankees.

Miami made a run to the National League playoffs last season, which caused Marlins fans to hope for continued success in 2024. That hope was quickly dashed, as this season was essentially doomed from the start.

Inside the Marlins moves

The Marlins are a team engaging in a major overhaul. The team fired two assistant general managers, four field coordinators, and others. The most important firing may be the international scouting director, which is a very important job in a pro baseball organization. Miami also cut ties with several of its scouts, in what may be considered to be a personnel bloodbath.

More changes are on the way, with additional staff expected to be fired in the coming weeks, per ESPN. Following the season, the Marlins will also have to make a decision about keeping manager Skip Schumaker. Schumaker is the reigning National League Manager of the Year, having led the team last season to the postseason. Schumaker and the Marlins mutually agreed to void the 2025 option on his contract over the offseason, per ESPN. It seems that there's close to total chaos in Miami.

Miami has struggled both at home and on the road this season. The team is 25.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Marlins are dead last in the division. The club has only 20 wins on the road this season, which is the second-worst performance of any NL team. Only the Colorado Rockies in the NL have fewer road wins.

Marlins fans expect more from their team. The franchise has won two World Series championships in its 30 year history. Although the team hasn't won a World Series in more than 20 years, it did make wild card berths in 2020 and 2023. It appears that much has changed in Miami over the course of less than one full season.

Miami is in action on Tuesday, against the Phillies. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 Eastern.