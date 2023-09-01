The Miami Marlins continue their series with the Washington Nationals today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Nationals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday t was a 6-1 win for the Marlins. A first-inning double by Bryan De La Cruz got the Marlins up a run. They would add another run in the fourth on a bases-loaded double play, but the run scored before the tag out on the second out. Jazz Chisholm Jr. broke the game open in the fifth with a three-run home run to put the Marlins up five. The Nationals would get one back in the bottom of the inning, but it would not be enough.

The Marlins are now 67-67 on the season, which places them 21.5 games out of first place in the division. Still, they are making a push toward the playoffs. They are just three games out in the Wild Card, but the Giants and the Reds are also in the way of catching the Giants.

Here are the Marlins-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Nationals Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (-102)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Nationals

TV: BSFL/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins got some solid offense yesterday, scoring over five runs for the first time in ten games. They are 27th this year in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Jazz Chisholm was the big bat last night driving in three runs. In the last week, he is hitting just .240 but has driven in six runs with the help of a double and two home runs. Still, he is getting stranded on base a lot. His only two runs scored have been from driving in himself. Meanwhile, Jorge Soler is also showing some power. He has two home runs in the last week with two doubles and three RBIs. He is hitting better, sitting at .333 in the last week. Still, like Chisholm, his only two runs scored were from driving in himself.

Overall, the Marlins are struggling at the plate though. They are hitting just .241 as a team, but the big issue has been the lack of run production. The Marlins have scored just 16 runs in the last week, with six of them coming last night. They have continually stranded runners on base. The Marlins have an expected run of 20.8 in the last week but have scored just 16. On top of that, one of those was unearned which is not counted in the expected runs scored. They are also not showing a lot of power. They have a home run every 33.8 at-bats, right around one per game.

Today, they send Eury Perez to the mound. He is 5-4 on the season with a 2.68 ERA. He has pitched fairly well this month so far. In his last two starts, he has pitched six innings and given up just one unearned run. Still, the Marlins did not win either of those starts. Overall, he has a 3.48 ERA on the month, while going 0-1. The Marlins are just 1-5 in the last six games he has started.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

After a strong start coming out of the All-Star break on offense, the offense has struggled as of late. On the season they are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 19th in on-base percentage, tenth in batting average, and 22nd in slugging. Joey Meneses is still driving in runs though. In the last week, he has six RBIs while hitting .333 with a .379 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and three runs scored in that time as well. Carter Keiboom has come back to the lineup and shown some power. He is hitting just .217 with a .250 on-base percentage, but he has two home runs and four RBIS in the last week.

The Nationals have not shown a lot of power in the last week. They have just three home runs with two from Keiboom and the other from Keibert Ruiz. Ruis is hitting .238 over the last week with a .273 on-base percentage. He has four RBIs and two runs scored as well. CJ Abrams leads the team in runs scored in the last week with four. HE has done that while hitting .207 with a .226 on-base percentage. The big factor for him has been his work on the base path, as he has stolen five bases in the last week.

Jake Irvin takes the mound today for the Nationals. He is 3-5 this year with a 4.30 ERA. He is coming off a six-inning outing in which he gave up just one run on a solo home run. That was against the Marlins and the Nationals won that game. He has been solid this month as well. So far this month he has made four starts and pitched 23 innings. With just six earned runs that is good for a 2.35 ERA. He has had some trouble with home runs though. He has given up five home runs this month leading to the six runs scored. The Nationals are 3-1 this month we he makes a start and has won six of their last seven when he starts the game.

Final Marlins-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The pitching match-up in this game is not the most exciting, but it is a solid one. Both pitchers come in pitching well, but Irvin has been a little bit better. With this game being at home, there should be fewer home runs to worry about as well. The Nationals also have been giving him run support when he takes the mound. Which is something that is not going well for Perez. Neither team is hitting that great, so the best play in this game is going to be on the total. Take the under-eight with the plus money in this one, while the Nationals cover in a close game.

Final Marlins-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-118) and Under 8 (+100)