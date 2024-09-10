ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Adam Oller heads to the mound for the Miami Marlin as they face the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Pirates prediction and pick.

Marlins-Pirates Projected Starters

Adam Oller vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Adam Oller (1-2) with a 4.15 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Oller went 5.1 innings, giving up five hits, five walks, and a home run. He would surrender four runs in a loss to the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: Oller has made just one road start this year, giving up two hits and two walks with no runs in six innings.

Carmer Mlodzinski (2-5) with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Mlodzinski will be used as an opener in this game. While pitching plenty, he has not opened a game since June 21st, going 1.2 innings, giving up a run, and taking the loss.

2024 Home Splits: In 16 appearances at home, Mlodzinski is 1-3 with a 3.79 ERA and a .260 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Pirates Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +126

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSFL/SNP

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. The leader of the offense is Jake Burger. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .303 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs and 60 RBIs. Burger has 59 runs scored as well. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .248 on the year with a .306 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, Sanchez has also stolen 13 bases and scored 48 times this year. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Otto Lopez. Lopez is hitting .253 this year with four home runs and 30 RBIs. He has stolen 16 bases and scored 37 times on the year.

Connor Norby has led the offense in the last week. He is hitting .360 in the last week with three home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Otto Lopez has been solid this week as well. He is hitting .360 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats this year is Nick Fortes. Fortes is hitting .412 in the last week with three RBIs and three runs scored. The Marlins are hitting .255 in the last week, with five home runs and 29 runs scored in six games.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 20th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 23rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Bryan Reynolds leads the way. He is hitting .276 this year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs and 80 RBIs. Further, he has scored 67 times this year. Oneil Cruz has also been solid this year. He has a .270 batting average and a .326 on-base percentage on the year. Cruz has 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 63 runs scored. Rowdy Tellez rounds out the top bats on the year. He is hitting .254 this year with 13 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 38 runs scored.

Bryan Reynolds has been productive in the last week. He is hitting just .148 with a .233 on-base percentage. Still, he has a home run, six RBIs, a stolen base, and three runs scored. Jared Triolo is also driving in runs. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Nick Gonzales is also hot this week. He is hitting .364 in the last week with five RBIs and four runs scored. The Pirates are hitting .226 in the last week, with seven home runs and 35 runs scored in seven games.

Current Pirates have five career at-bats against Adam Oller. Joey Bart is one for three, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 0-2.

Final Marlins-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Adam Oller has made just five starts this year, and the Marlins are 1-3 in those games. Still, he has had some quality appearances. He has two starting giving up one or fewer runs, but two starting giving up four or more. Still, the Pirates should be able to get some clean at-bats against Adam Oller. They have been the better-hitting team as of late, and have hit well against right-handed pitching. Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Ruz have both hit over .250 against right-handed pitching this year and driven in over 50 RBIs. They will have a chance to add to that total in this one. Take the Pirates to come away with the win.

Final Marlins-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (-148)