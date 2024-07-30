Edward Cabrera will take the mound for the Marlins in the first game of their series with the Rays on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Rays prediction and pick.

Marlins-Rays Projected Starters

Edward Cabrera vs. Jeffrey Springs

Edward Cabrera (1-3) with a 7.04 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP

Last Start: Edward Cabrera allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Wednesday.

2024 Road Splits: Edward Cabrera has been terrible on the road in his limited action with a 1-2 record, 12.19 ERA, and 2.03 WHIP.

Jeffrey Springs (2-0) with a 0.56 ERA and a 0.50 WHIP in 2023

Last Start: Jeffrey Springs upcoming outing against the Marlins will be the left-hander’s first in the big leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2023.

2024 Home Splits: Jeffrey Springs is making his 2024 season debut

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Rays Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +144

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Rays

Time: 6:50 PM ET/3:50 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Miami Marlins prepare to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the pitching duel between Edward Cabrera and Jeffrey Springs. Despite the Marlins’ historical struggles against the Rays, Miami has a solid chance to come out on top.

Edward Cabrera, the 26-year-old right-hander, has shown flashes of brilliance this season. While his overall stats (1-3 W-L, 7.04 ERA) may not seem impressive, a deeper dive reveals his potential. Cabrera has a career strikeout rate of 26.2% and has been particularly effective in recent outings. In his last five appearances, he posted a 2.38 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 22.2 innings, allowing just one home run. This resurgence indicates that Cabrera is finding his form at a crucial time.

On the other side, Jeffrey Springs has had his share of injury woes. After undergoing Tommy John surgery, Springs will be making his 2024 season debut after finally coming off the Disabled List.

The Marlins’ offense has also been stepping up, averaging 4.0 runs per game in their last five outings against the Rays. While the Rays have a strong historical record against the Marlins, the combination of Edward Cabrera’s recent form, Jeffrey Springs’ injury concerns, and Miami’s offensive momentum makes the Marlins a formidable opponent on Tuesday night. Expect Cabrera to leverage his strikeout potential and the Marlins’ recent successes to lead Miami to a crucial road victory.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Tampa Bay Rays prepare to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, all signs point to another victory for the home team. With Jeffrey Springs on the mound and the Rays’ historical dominance over their in-state rivals, Tampa Bay is primed to continue their winning ways.

The Rays have consistently leveraged their home-field advantage at Tropicana Field, and this matchup should be no different. Tampa Bay boasts an impressive 40-27 record against the Marlins at home, showcasing their comfort and effectiveness in the unique environment of the Trop. The DEX Imaging Home Plate Club provides an electric atmosphere that energizes both players and fans alike.

While Jeffrey Springs has faced injury setbacks, his return to the mound is a welcome sight for Rays fans. Springs, known for his career 3.40 ERA, has shown flashes of his pre-injury form. His ability to mix pitches and keep hitters off-balance will be crucial against a Marlins lineup that has struggled against Tampa Bay pitching.

The Rays have absolutely owned this matchup, holding a commanding 80-59 overall record against the Marlins. Even more impressively, Tampa Bay has won 11 of their last 12 games against Miami, including a perfect 4-0 record in 2022. This psychological edge cannot be understated as the Marlins step into hostile territory.

While Edward Cabrera has shown potential, his 4.24 ERA in 2023 indicates inconsistency. Facing a potent Rays lineup in their home park presents a significant challenge for the young right-hander. The Rays’ patient approach at the plate could force Cabrera into high-stress situations early in the game.

The combination of the Rays’ home field advantage, Jeffrey Springs’ potential for a strong outing, and their historical success against the Marlins make Tampa Bay the clear favorite on Tuesday night. Expect the Rays to continue their dominance and secure another victory in this in-state rivalry.

Final Marlins-Rays Prediction & Pick

Despite Cabrera’s recent improvements, the Rays hold a significant edge in this contest. Tampa Bay’s historical dominance over Miami, winning 80 of 139 matchups, coupled with their strong home-field advantage at Tropicana Field, tilts the scales in their favor. While Springs is coming off an injury, his career 3.40 ERA suggests he could outperform Cabrera, who has struggled with consistency. Given these factors, I predict the Rays will emerge victorious, leveraging their home-field advantage and historical success against the Marlins.

Final Marlins-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays ML (-172), Over 7.5 (-115)