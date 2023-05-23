Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Miami Marlins (24-24) visit the Colorado Rockies (20-28) for the second of their four-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. ET. Colorado took a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 5-3 win in yesterday’s opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Rockies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Marlins-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Rockies Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+118)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 11 (-122)

Under: 11 (+100)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Third in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 18-30 (38%)

Over Record: 20-26-2 (44%)

Despite ranking dead-last in runs per game, Miami enters tonight’s matchup right at .500 and just 1.5 games back of the National League Wild Card. Although they hold the worst run differential (-56) in the NL, Miami features an incredible 15-2 record in one-run games. While that inevitably will come down to earth at some point, there is no doubt about their proficiency in tight contests. Still, they need to find a way to generate offense if they want to bounce back and cover as road favorites tonight.

20-year-old phenom Eury Perez makes his third career start for the Marlins tonight. A consensus top-10 prospect, Perez was a surprise call-up. The Marlins bumped him right from Double-A to the majors and the results have been strong thus far. He struck out seven in his first start against the Reds – lasting 4.2 innings while giving up two solo home runs in the process. He looked even sharper in his second start against the Nationals – lasting five innings, giving up a single solo home run and striking out six.

The strikeout stuff is there with Perez. At 6’8″ he features a near-100 mph fastball and a developing slider. Coupled with a strong changeup and curveball, Perez has a solid four-pitch arsenal at the crisp age of 20. His control has looked solid thus far but given his inexperience, a blow-up is always on the table. That said, he at least gets a solid matchup despite an unfavorable ballpark.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Fifth in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 22-26 (46%)

Over Record: 20-28 (42%)

Colorado bounced back from a weekend sweep in Texas and took the opening game against Miami 5-3. That win was just the latest in what has been an improved second month of the season for the Rockies. After going 7-29 in April, the Rockies now hold a solid 11-8 record in May. That largely coincides with increased offensive production. They’ve upped their batting average to .268 this month and hold an impressive .748 OPS. That said, the Rockies continue to struggle on the mound and face a tough matchup with Marlins star rookie Eury Perez on the bump. Consequently, they need to continue their hot stretch at the dish and get a solid start from Austin Gomber if they want to cover as road underdogs tonight.

Southpaw Austin Gomber (3-4) makes his 10th start of the season for the Rockies. Gomber once again has gotten off to a poor start this season. Through nine starts, Gomber holds a 6.70 Era and 1.53 WHIP. He’s given up 5+ runs in four of his nine starts and allowed two or fewer just three times. Additionally, Gomber has been shelled at home. While his road 4.35 ERA isn’t great, he at least held opposing teams to a .234 batting average. Opposing teams brutalized Gomber at home – holding an 8.75 ERA while allowing opponents to hit .330. That said, he at least gets a friendly matchup tonight as the Marlins average the fewest runs per game in the majors. They managed just three runs in the opener and haven’t eclipsed five runs in a game since May 9th.

As usual, the Rockies hit much better at home than on the road. For the season, they hold a strong .282 team average at home to go along with 21 home runs in 23 games. That starts with catcher Elias Diaz who holds a blistering .386 home batting average. He’s slugged four homers in 21 games at Coors’ Field – driving in 18 runs in the process. That said, outfielder Jurickson Profar has held the hot bat in recent games with a .409 average over their last five outings.

Final Marlins-Rockies Prediction & Pick

While Perez could implode at any moment for the Marlins, I think he’s the real deal. Although they haven’t played well offensively by any means, I like the Marlins to bounce back and get something going on offense.

Final Marlins-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins -1.5 (+118)