The Minnesota Twins look to stay in the playoff race as they face the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Twins prediction and pick.

Marlins-Twins Projected Starters

Edward Cabrera vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Edward Cabrera (4-8) with a 5.12 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Cabrera went just 2.1 innings in his last start giving up four hits and five walks. He would surrender seven runs and take the loss to the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Cabrera is 3-5 in his nine road starts. He has a 5.71 ERA and a .247 opponent batting average.

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5) with a 4.00 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Woods Richardson went 4.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits, a walk, and a home run. He would allow just one run in a no-decision as the Twins lost to the Guardians in extra innings.

2024 Home Splits: Ober is 7-3 in 13 starts at home this year with a 4.07 ERA and a .207 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Twins Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +164

Minnesota Twins: -196

Moneyline: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

TV: BSFL/BSNO

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 28th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Jake Burger has led the way this year. He is hitting .248 on the year with a .301 on-base percentage. Burger has 28 home runs, 69 RBIS, and 64 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Jesus Sanchez is hitting .247 this year with a .307 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 54 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Otto Lopez. He is hitting .264 this year with six home runs, 37 RBIs, and 44 runs scored.

Jake Burger has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .318 in the last week with three home runs, seven RBIs, and four runs scored. Jesus Sanchez has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Kyle Stowers. Stwers is hitting .300 in the last week, with three RBIs and a run scored. The Marlins are hitting .268 in the last week with nine home runs and 29 runs scored in six games.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .225 on the year with a .300 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 62 RBIs while scoring 54 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .235 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs and 65 RBIs while scoring 60 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .249 with a .336 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs with 59 RBIs while scoring 87 times.

Carlos Correa has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .263 in the last week with a .391 on-base percentage. He has five RBIs but has not scored a run in the last week. Willi Castro has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a .385 on-base percentage. Castro has a home run, four RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Matt Wallner. He is hitting .409 in the last week with three RBIs, but also has not scored a run. The Twins are hitting .204 in the last week with a home run and 18 runs scored.

Current Twins have just six at-bats against Edward Cabrera. Manuel Margot is 0-1 while Carlos Santana is 1-5 against Cabrera.

Final Marlins-Twins Prediction & Pick

Edward Cabrera started the month strong, going 13 innings and giving up just two earned runs. Still, he was hit hard in his last start. Simeon Woods Richardson has not been great as of late either. He has given up nine runs in his previous 15.2 innings of work. Still, Woods Richardson has been in a position to win in the last three starts but has not gotten the run support. While the Twins have not been hitting well as of late, they will give Woods Richardson the run support today. Take the Twins in this one.

Final Marlins-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-196)