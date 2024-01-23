It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Marquette vs. DePaul prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The No.14-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles expect to win big on the road against a struggling DePaul team looking to play spoiler. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Marquette-DePaul prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Marquette is a scary matchup for the Blue Demons on Wednesday night. They are the No.14 team in the country, have four victories over ranked opponents, and are on a two-game winning streak. Marquette is coming off a win on Sunday where they missed all 11 of their three-point attempts in the first half but managed to hold on for the win with a good shooting performance in the second half.

DePaul has lost six games in a row and fired their coach, Tony Stubblefield, on Monday. They went 28-54 under Stubblefield, which includes a record of 3-24 against the Big East. Things couldn't be going worse for the Blue Demons, and unfortunately for them, the Big East schedule is a gauntlet. Matt Brady will be tasked with bringing DePaul back from their mediocrity, as the former head coach of Marist and James Madison has a 212-177 career record. DePaul's closest game in January was a three-point loss to Georgetown, who grabbed their only conference win so far this season that night. DePaul may be without leading scorer Da'Sean Nelson, who averages 11.8 points.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-DePaul Odds

Marquette: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

DePaul: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is superior to DePaul in nearly every statistical category, explaining why they are such heavy favorites in this matchup. Marquette sits 108th in the nation for scoring, averaging 77.2 points per game. They are top-100 in every statistical category except for three-point shooting. Their efficiency and volume of field goals will be something to watch, as they hit 46.5% of their field goals and take 61.4 field goals per game.

The Marquette offense will come out firing early and often, and the DePaul defense doesn't have much to stop them. They are 328th in the country, allowing 78.3 points per game, sit 342nd in field goal percentage allowed, and 333rd in three-point percentage allowed. There aren't many teams this season who defend the three worse than Marquette will shoot it, but DePaul is the outlier.

DePaul isn't better on offense, ranking 347th in Division I, scoring just 65.2 points per game. They sit in the bottom quarter of the country in almost every statistical category except for three-point shooting, which is still just an abysmal 34.1% efficiency. They are amongst the worst couple of offensive rebounding teams, so their high level of missed shots will be going the other way in transition for Marquette all night.

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul will be an easy team for Marquette to overlook in this matchup. They are looking toward games against Seton Hall, Villanova, and Georgetown. The question is if DePaul can carry the momentum of their 3-8 home record to stay within the number. Their chances on paper don't look good.

Final Marquette-DePaul Prediction & Pick

Marquette is getting too much respect here, considering the actual product they put on the court. They are arguably one of the worst teams in the country. It's worth arguing that Marquette would be a much higher favorite here if we didn't have the inter-conference factor. DePaul may be in the Big East, but they aren't playing at the rest of the conference's caliber this season, and Marquette should walk to an easy victory.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Marquette-DePaul Prediction & Pick: Marquette -17.5 (-110)