Renowned director Martin Scorsese shows support for Christopher Nolan's ‘art' and discusses his ongoing critique of comic book and franchise culture. In the interview, Scorsese emphasizes the ‘potentially negative' impact it has on audiences less exposed to diverse forms of cinema.

“The danger there is what it's doing to our culture. Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those — that's what movies are.”

When questioned by the interviewer about whether audiences might already hold such a belief, Scorsese concurred, acknowledging that many already share this perspective.

He emphasized the need to fight back against this trend, calling for a grassroots movement led by filmmakers themselves. Martin Scorsese himself even cited Christopher Nolan, alongside other notable directors like the Safdie brothers. Listing them as examples of those who could challenge the status quo.

“Let's see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don't complain about it. But it's true because we've got to save cinema.”

Scorsese also discussed his perspective on the streaming era's definition of content, distinguishing it from ‘real' cinema. “I do think that the manufactured content isn't really cinema,” likening it to artificial intelligence creating a film. The director also raised questions about the value of such content, wondering what it truly offers audiences beyond a fleeting experience.

This year, both Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan released critically acclaimed films. In fact, Scorsese's upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is slated for release in theaters on October 20. Another proof of his dedication to preserving the essence of cinematic storytelling in an evolving industry.