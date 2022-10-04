Marty Jannetty is a long-tenured professional wrestler who has worked for the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment (WWF/E), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). He is most well-known for being half of “The Rockers” alongside wrestling great Shawn Michaels. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Marty Jannetty’s net worth in 2022.

Marty Jannetty’s Net Worth in 2022 (estimate): $1 million

Marty Jannetty’s net worth in 2022 is $1 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Fredrick Martin Jannetty got his start as an amateur wrestler back in his hometown Georgia. He qualified for the state championship three times in high school, and wrestled for Auburn University before the school dropped its wrestling program. He would transition to professional wrestling afterward.

Jannetty of course started in the independent circuit, with Mid-South Wrestling in 1983. He then went to Southeastern Championship Wrestling.

He then went to the Central States Wrestling, wherein he struck up a partnership with fellow rookie Shawn Michaels as “The Midnight Rockers”. Along the way, he wrestled all-time great Ric Flair for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Championship. He also wrestled Japanese legend Tiger Mask II in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Midnight Rockers established themselves as one of the most entertaining tag teams in the circuit, winning several championships as a high-flying duo akin to today’s Young Bucks.

Come 1988, the duo would get snapped up by WWF, wherein they were renamed “The Rockers”. They were one of the best tag teams in the company, right up there with Demolition, The Hart Foundation, and others. The Rockers constantly competed for the Tag Team Championship, but never actually got over the hump.

The Rockers would eventually come to an end when Jannetty “accidentally” kicked Michaels in the face, resulting in him getting eliminated in the 1991 Survivor Series match.

Then came the infamous Barber Shop incident: Jannetty and Michaels were invited by Brutus Beefcake to his segment “The Barbershop” to reconcile. The two looked to reconcile, but Michaels infamously turned heel and hit his tag partner with his signature “Sweet Chin Music”. Michaels tossed Jannetty out of the glass window, making him actually bleed. This was meant to be the start of a feud between the two leading up to a blowoff match at WrestleMania VIII. However, Jannetty was shortly arrested on drug charges, leading WWF to suspend him indefinitely.

This only lasted for months, however, as he re-signed with WWF to continue his feud with Michaels. The two had their match in the 1993 Royal Rumble event for Michael’s WWF Championship, wherein The Heartbreak Kid would prevail over the returning Jannetty.

However, Jannetty would finally get his win over Michaels via an Open Challenge for the latter’s Intercontinental Championship. This marks Jannetty’s first belt with WWF.

Unfortunately, he would drop the belt back to Michaels in a non-televised match just three weeks later.

Jannetty’s next title win came a year later, as he and the 1-2-3 Kid (more commonly known as X-Pac) won the Tag Team Championships against The Quebecers. They would drop the titles back to The Quebecers a week later, again in a non-televised match. Oddly, even if indirectly, stuff like this would add to Marty Jannetty’s net worth in 2022.

He was released for a short while by WWF, leading him to sign with ECW. Jannetty would have a few wins and a title shot against the late Eddie Guerrero but would be unsuccessful in obtaining his first World Championship.

Jannetty would return to WWF once again, teaming up with Razor Ramon in a feud against his former partner the 1-2-3 Kid, as well as Sycho Sid. He would then form “The New Rockers” after a heel turn while aligning himself with Leif Cassidy. After some unsuccessful tag-team challenges, he would go on to request his release from WWF.

Back to the independent circuit he went, while also briefly appearing in both ECW and WCW for brief spells.

In what would be the last time, Jannetty came back to the WWF (now WWE) several years later to supplement a storyline with Michaels. They were united and were billed as “The Rockers” yet again. During this period, Jannetty underwent the most high-profile storyline of his career due to his allegiance with Michaels, who was one of the company’s biggest draws.

After a few storylines, problems with the law forced WWE to release Jannetty on September 2006 after initially signing him to be a vet for younger talent.

Jannetty signed with former wrestling promotion Chikara in 2011, wherein he was a vet to such talents as The Young Bucks.

The now-62-year-old has been competing in the indies since and still has not announced his retirement from professional wrestling as of yet.

Marty Jannetty was truly a gifted professional wrestler, both in terms of technical ability and microphone skills. He and Shawn Michaels formed one of the most entertaining tag-teams back in the ’90s. He certainly could have been way more successful, had it not been for issues beyond the squared circle. Nevertheless, he has circled the independent circuit and has been part of some memorable storylines, particularly the Barber Shop incident. Not to mention, he’s still going up until now. From this, he is amassed a net worth of about $1 million as of 2022.

Were you stunned at all at Marty Jannetty’s net worth in 2022?