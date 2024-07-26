Despite Thor 5 not being green-lit, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Chris Hemsworth is game for whatever is next.

Speaking to ExtraTV at the 2024 SDCC, Hemsworth was promoting his upcoming Transformers One movie. He also took time to discuss his future as Marvel's god of thunder, Thor. While nothing is confirmed, he is “down” to return.

“I'm waiting to hear as well,” Hemsworth said, with a smile. “I don't know, I don't know. I've loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more. But we're all waiting to hear what's happening.”

So, it does not sound like Hemsworth has anything with Marvel coming up. However, Deadpool and Wolverine featured a lot of shocking surprises that were kept under wraps. With Avengers 5 impending and 60 characters set to be in it, it would be shocking for Hemsworth not to be in it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor

Since 2011, Hemsworth has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After leading his first solo movie, Hemsworth would receive three more solo movies — the first character to do that — and appear in all four Avengers movies.

He has been a pivotal part of the MCU since its early days. However, the ending of Love and Thunder signals a change for him. He takes care of Love (India Hemsworth), and the two seem bound for more adventures.

At the same time, Hemsworth's character is a part of the OG Avengers. It remains to be seen how much of a part he will play in the MCU going forward. At the very least, a Thor 5 seems likely.

Chris Hemsworth's career

Before playing Thor, Hemsworth made his movie debut in J. J. Abrams's Star Trek. He first gained notoriety for his role in Home and Away, starring as Kim Hyde in over 100 episodes.

His Thor role raised his profile, as Hemsworth would appear in The Cabin in the Woods, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Rush in the following couple of years.

In 2015, Hemsworth starred in the movie In the Heart of the Sea with future MCU alum Tom Holland. He would then star in the attempted Ghostbusters reboot in 2016 and 12 Strong and Bad Times at the El Royale in 2018. The following year, Hemsworth reunited with Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson to star in Men in Black: International.

More recently, Hemsworth has taken on a variety of roles. He stars in Netflix's Extraction series, which is spearheaded by Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers. He also starred with Anya Taylor-Joy in George Miller's Mad Max prequel, Furiosa.

Coming up, Hemsworth will star in Transformers One. The animated movie is a prequel to the Transformers series and the eighth overall installment in it.

Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4, Inside Out) directed the movie, with Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari writing the script together. Hemsworth stars as Optimus Prime in it. Also in the cast is fellow MCU and Avengers star Scarlett Johansson.

Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm are also in the cast. Paramount recently screened the movie for critics almost two months before its release on September 20.