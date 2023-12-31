Marvel isn't wasting time teasing things to come in What If...?'s next season, including the series debut of the Red Guardian.

With season two of What If…? freshly in the rearview mirror, it appears Marvel Studios isn't wasting time in looking toward the series' future in a new clip showcasing two returning characters and a third making his series debut.

The season three clip was posted to Marvel's YouTube channel shortly after the season finale of What If…? season two aired on Disney+, according to ScreenRant. In it, Bucky Barnes is joined by Red Guardian in what appears to be his series debut as the pair run afoul of police and Federal agents under the command of Ben Foster, aka Goliath.

Sebastian Stan and Laurence Fishburne return to voice Bucky and Goliath, respectively, while David Harbour provides the voice of Red Guardian in his first outing as the character since 2021's Black Widow.

While the preview did not provide a date for What If…?'s next season, the finished clip suggests that the wait may not be as long as some ivewers may have expected. Season one originally aired from August to October of 2021, followed by an over-two year gap between the season one finale and the start of season two.

Harbour's first outing as the Russian super soldier in the 2021 film was a near-instant hit with audiences for providing comic relief along with moments of earnestness with his makeshift family. He was already set to reprise the role for 2025's Thunderbolts, which will also feature Sebastian Stan as Bucky, as part of the titular team under the command of CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

The team will also feature Harbour's Black Widow co-stars Florence Pugh and Olga Kurylenko as Yelena Belova and Taskmaster, respectively, alongside Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

What If…? season two is available to stream on Disney+. Thunderbolts is scheduled to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.