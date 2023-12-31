Season two of What If...? comes to a close as Captain Carter reunites with Strange Supreme under mysterious circumstances.

Strange Supreme takes center stage for the season two finale of What If…?, bringing him back together with Captain Carter alongside the new hero Kahhori. The finale closes out season two strong with the focus once again on Strange after a season that, at times, could feel creatively uneven.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for What If…? Season 2, Episode 9*

Recap

After a short recap of Strange Supreme and Captain Carter's histories, the episode opens proper with the pair back in 1602 after Carter successfully save the universe from an incursion. Strange reveals he's been capturing “universe-killers” to keep the multiverse safe, but one escaped and he needs Carter's help to recapture them before taking her home.

The pair arrive at a universe where Hydra won World War 2 and Carter discovers Strange's escaped prisoner is Kahhori, who he tricked into following him with a similar story about universe-killers. Kahhori reveals Strange has actually been capturing powerful heroes and villains from across the multiverse to use in a machine, dubbed the Forge, to try and resurrect his own universe he destroyed trying to save Christine Palmer's life.

As Kahhori and Carter evade Strange in his Sanctum, Carter begins freeing the prisoners he's collected, such as Hela and Zombie Scarlet Witch, to cover their tracks while the pair try to locate the Forge. The pair eventually run into Black Panther Kilmonger, who has been held captive since the battle with Ultron at the end of What If…? season one, but Kahhori is able to teleport him out of the Infinity Armor and transfer it to Carter so she can use the stones against Strange.

The pair eventually reach the Forge, but Strange intervenes in order to protect the machine from them. Kahhori begins attack the machine while Carter occupies Strange to give the former enough time to destroy the Forge.

As the battle escalates, Strange begins giving into his demonic side to get an edge of Carter and starts to dump prisoners into Forge to begin remaking his universe. Kahhori and Carter are able to protect the prisoners using their powers and the Infinity Stones, but Strange is able to match them virtually move for move. Strange even attempts to best Carter using an illusion of the day Steve Rogers was meant to be injected with the super soldier serum, but she is able to see through it.

The prisoners, recognizing Carter and Kahhori are their best chance of survival, begin throwing their weapons to the pair to use so they can get the upper hand on Strange. Kahhori is then able to send the prisoners home while Carter separates Strange from his demonic form long enough to try and talk sense into him.

Carter's efforts appear to work as Strange sacrifices himself and his demon-half to the Forge as it begins to collapse.

The Watcher ultimately saves Kahhori and Carter, with the former being sent back to her universe along with members of her tribe who Strange has also taken prisoner. It is then revealed Strange's sacrifice was able to restore his universe and Christine Palmer, but at the cost of his own existence as he was never born into it.

The Watcher finally offers to take Carter home, who accepts, but on the condition they take the “scenic route home.”

Review

After a season that, while fun, could feel creatively uneven at times, episode nine is a worthwhile sendoff to both the season and overall arc of Strange Supreme that began in season one.

Strange, like Captain Carter, was among the more popular characters from the first season with one of the most tragic backstories across the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was never hidden that this version of Strange was one consumed by grief and power, and after aiding in the battle against Ultron, the knowledge of how to properly traverse the multiverse.

These elements make it so when his planned to resurrect his universe is revealed, it doesn't feel out of place or unearned given what Marvel Studios has shown to audiences by the time Strange becomes the focus in the season two finale.

It also makes for some fun easter eggs as Kahhori and Carter navigate his Sanctum while freeing prisoners, releasing all manner of variants to wreak havoc in Strange's home. These included normal looking versions of characters like Hela and Wenwu along with more outlandish designs such as a heavily-armed and augmented Rocket Raccoon or returning favorites like Zombie Scarlet Witch.

Despite all these appearances, the cast is still kept relatively small with the focus on Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch's Strange Supreme, and Devery Jacobs getting to let Kahhori speak English for the first time in the series. Stanley Tucci also gets to make a brief appearance as Dr. Abraham Erskine during the illusion Strange casts of the super soldier serum injection day.

Ending Explained

The final bow on this episode comes at the very end as Carter and The Watcher prepare to take the “scenic route” back to her universe. The Watcher responds in glee at the prospect of exploring the multiverse with Carter, and reveals to the super soldier the celestial tree that now comprises the multiverse.

Audiences will recognize the tree as the same one from the Loki season two finale that was born in the wake of the Temporal Loom's destruction. Loki used his magic to reinvigorate the branching timelines and took his throne, alone, as the end of time to observe and maintain the new multiverse. It, in turn, took the form of a massive branching tree akin to how the World's Tree Yggdrasil appeared in the first Thor film.

Showing this suggests that, even with Avengers: Secret Wars waiting on the horizon, The Watcher and Carter may still get the chance to explore this branching multiverse even further before that time.

Should you stream What If…? season 2 episode 9?

The season finale is an episode well worth the watch, even if some haven't watched every episode of What If…? season two. That said, it would still be best to at least watch episode six and episode eight before the finale so as to have context for why Carter and Kahhori are involved.

What If…? season two is available to stream on Disney+.