Gwyneth Paltrow has taken a backseat from acting. She did say, however, that her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr. could convince her otherwise.

An Iron Man, Pepper Potts reunion?

The actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. She seems to be preoccupied with her lifestyle brand, Goop, at the moment. This has resulted in her stepping away from acting.

“Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” she confessed. “But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back.”

MCU fans, don't get your hopes up. I wouldn't expect a straight Iron Man-Pepper Potts reunion. “You know, to some degree,” Paltrow added to her above statement.

She hasn't appeared on-screen since Avengers: Endgame, which starred Downey. The two starred in the MCU's Iron Man trilogy, and Paltrow also appeared in other MCU projects including The Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming. In 2022, Paltrow did technically have a role. She provided a voice cameo as herself in the movie She Said, which chronicled The New York Times' Harvey Weinstein exposé, which involved Paltrow. Paltrow also provided her voice to the latest season of American Horror Stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow is an Academy Award-winning actress known for roles in Shakespeare in Love, Seven, and Emma. She has also starred in The Royal Tenenbaums, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Hook. In 2008, she began her MCU career and starred in Iron Man as Pepper Potts. She seems skeptical about a future return, though.