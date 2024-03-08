Marvel Strike Force is celebrating its 6th Anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than with a special anniversary story centered around Deadpool, one of Marvel's most loved characters, as well as a few new characters that may or may not be related to the man himself.
For starters, let's talk about when the anniversary is. Marvel Strike Force celebrates its 6th Anniversary on March 28, 2024. This does not mean, however, that the anniversary celebration starts there. The celebration has three major components. We'll be going through each of those in turn.
The first is a brand new in-game campaign that revolves around everyone's favorite anti-hero: Deadpool. This four-chapter narrative campaign follows Deadpool on a mission from S.T.R.I.K.E. During the said mission, he acquires a time device that, unsurprisingly, causes him to ruin the current Marvel Strike Force timeline. It is now up to Deadpool, as well as the new characters that we will talk about in a bit, to fix the changes in the timeline. These chapters will be released in waves, with the following release dates:
- Chapter 1: March 3, 2024
- Chapter 2: March 11, 2024
- Chapter 3: March 19, 2024
- Chapter 4: March 25, 2024
The second part of the 6th-anniversary celebration for Marvel Strike Force is the introduction of four new characters. All of these characters are originals, meaning they were made for Marvel Strike Force, and were created by the game's developers at Boundless Entertainment, a Scopely Studio, and are canon to the Marvel universe. These four characters will play pivotal roles in the new campaign. Here are the four characters that are coming to Marvel Strike Force, as well as a brief description of each one.
- Kestrel: A founding member of S.T.R.I.K.E., Kestrel uses her portal gun to prevent enemies from summoning and blasting the weakest target among them.
- Deathpool: The daughter of the cosmic entity known as Death and, uh… Deadpool? Okay, wow. Deathpool combines her father's love of brawling with her mother's incredible supernatural powers.
- Spider-Weaver: A Navajo weaver, Ajei Benally was chosen to safeguard the Web of Life and Destiny, pulling the threads of fate to protect herself and her allies.
- Vahl: Allied to a fledgling Phoenix Force and the last Asgardian of their universe, Vahl utilizes Asgardian relics to revive their allies and deal devastating blows to their enemies.
The third, and perhaps the most exciting part of this anniversary campaign, is the free items that new players can get.
By using the promo code DEADPOOL, players will receive the following items:
- 5-Star character Deadpool
- 310 Deadpool character shards
- 5 Premium Orbs
- 500 Power Cores
These items will give new players the headstart they need to fully enjoy the anniversary celebration. Character shards can be used to raise Deadpool's Star Rank, while Premium Orbs can be used to roll for new characters. Power Cores are the game's in-game currency, and have a variety of uses.
Again, to summarize, a four-chapter campaign is coming to the game, telling a story centered around Deadpool. This campaign also introduces four new characters that players will be able to get for themselves. Lastly, new players can use the promo code DEADPOOL to get some freebies.
That's all the information we have about the Marvel Strike Force 6th Anniversary celebration, from its new story centered around Deadpool to its new characters. Marvel Strike Force is available or download on Android and iOS. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.