There wasn't much going on in college basketball on Super Bowl Sunday, but the main showpiece featured a matchup that many NBA fans would have been especially interested in. Three potential lottery picks took the court when Derik Queen and Maryland took on Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and Rutgers.

Bailey and Harper have gotten a majority of the headlines when it comes to the NBA Draft this season, but it was Queen who stole the show on Sunday. The freshman big man had a career day, setting a new career-high with 29 points and adding 15 rebounds and five assists. Queen had a great day from the field, shooting 9-for-16 en route to a 90-81 win for Maryland.

On the Rutgers side, Harper was a little rusty in just his second game since returning from an ankle injury. That didn't stop him from putting up quality stats, as he scored 20 points and added four rebounds and four assists in the loss. Bailey had a much more difficult day, as he sat the final 13 minutes of the game and was visibly sick on the bench.

This game won't vault Queen over Bailey and Harper on draft boards, but it does have a chance to get the big man into that top five conversation. If he can capitalize on today and keep that momentum going, Queen's draft stock should continue to rise as we get into the summer.

What Maryland C Derik Queen brings as an NBA prospect

Derik Queen is an elite offensive weapon in the post for Maryland, and his multifaceted skillset should translate directly to the NBA on that end of the floor. He is an amazing passer out of the post for a big man, allowing the Terrapins to run their attack through him consistently.

Queen constantly is able to set up his Maryland teammates for easy buckets and open looks, but he is also able to score the ball efficiently. He has great footwork and nice touch around the basket and can step out and shoot the ball from the mid-range as well. As the season has progressed, Queen has shown the ability to knock down some turnaround jumpers over smaller defenders in the post. He isn't a threat from 3-point range yet, but he is a solid free throw shooter, so that jumper can be developed over time.

Defensively, Queen isn't going to be an elite rim protector as an undersized big, but he has shown the ability to stick with some smaller perimeter players in Maryland's switch-heavy scheme. As a result, he may be best used as a four in the NBA who you can run the offense through. If he can get stronger and quicker to help out on the defensive end and expand his range offensively, Queen has the chance to be a very good NBA player.