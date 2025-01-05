ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Maryland-Oregon.

There are several interesting Big Ten basketball games on Sunday. This might be the best of the lot. Maryland stays in the Pacific Northwest to play Oregon in Eugene.

Maryland led Washington in Seattle by eight points early in the second half on Thursday night. The Terrapins let that game slip away down the stretch as Washington rallied. Maryland had been having a far better season than Washington entering Thursday. Washington got blasted at home by a not-very-good Seattle University team and had not achieved much of anything. The win over Maryland might have been UW's most impressive performance of the season, but for Maryland, it was a bad and unacceptable loss. Part of making the NCAA Tournament lies in winning the games one is supposed to win. Maryland just lost a game it was supposed to win, so now the Terps might have to compensate for their recent stumble by winning at Oregon. Beating UO would give Maryland a high-quality win away from home. The Terrapins' overall rankings and metrics would improve substantially with a victory in Eugene.

Oregon is licking its wounds after a humiliating blowout loss to Illinois on Thursday night. The Ducks allowed 109 points on their home floor in a conference game. They allowed 64 points to the Illini in the second half. Illinois did shoot the ball extremely well, but Oregon was never able to get the Illini out of rhythm. Oregon has now lost multiple home-court games this season, having also fallen to UCLA in Eugene a few weeks ago. Oregon urgently needs to avoid a pair of home defeats if it wants to stay in the Big Ten title race. Picking up three conference losses by the end of the first weekend of January is not where UO hoped or expected to be. The Ducks can avoid that position by winning here and rebounding from their no-show on Thursday.

Here are the Maryland-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Oregon Odds

Maryland: +3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +152

Oregon: -3.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Maryland vs Oregon

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon has not been a dominant team this season. More than that, Oregon has shown that it doesn't quickly and decisively take charge in games. The Ducks allow a lot of opponents to flourish in the first half. Oregon is usually a better second-half team than a first-half team, but against Illinois, the Ducks' mediocre first half was followed by a bad second half. Oregon is not in a good space right now. The Ducks seem to be regressing rather than improving this season. As a bettor, taking an angry Maryland team — coming off a loss — might be better than picking a frustrated Oregon team which isn't playing good defense.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks could not have played much worse than they did versus Illinois. Against Maryland, Oregon will play a lot better. Maryland is struggling, having lost to a mediocre Washington team. Oregon, playing at home and hosting an opponent which is making a cross-country trip, will thrive in this game.

Final Maryland-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon bouncing back and covering a relatively small spread is the best betting play you can make on this college basketball Sunday. Take Oregon.

Final Maryland-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -3.5