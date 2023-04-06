Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

LIV Golfer Kevin Na withdrew from the 2023 Masters in the middle of his first round on Thursday, according to CBS Sports Golf Writer Patrick McDonald.

“Na’s withdrawal was said to be due to illness, though the type was not specified,” wrote McDonald.

Kevin Na played in nine holes alongside 52-year-old Mike Weir. He scored four-over 40 on his first nine holes. Na started with a double-bogey on the first hole, a birdie in the second and bogeys on three of the next four holes.

His withdrawal leaves 17 LIV Golf members in the 87th Masters, according to Sports Illustrated Breaking and Trending News writer Gabrielle Herzig. Weir will now play the first round of the Masters alone.

Kevin Na, a 39-year-old golfer with a pro career that began in 2001, has had five wins on the PGA tour and nine total wins on professional tours. Though he has never finished in the top 10 for the Masters, he has completed three-straight performances in the Top 15, going as high as T-12 in 2021, according to Yahoo Sports. He has shot under par in nine of his 12 rounds played in his last three Masters appearances.

Kevin Na last appeared in the Masters in 2022, where he placed in T-14 with 32-year-old Tommy Fleetwood, 31-year-old Hideki Matsuyama and 24-year-old Min Woo Lee, among others.

“I was telling Kenny, my caddy, it feels like it’s been longer than a year since I’ve been here,” Kevin Na said on Monday, via TenGolf. “I think part of the reason why is I haven’t seen some of my friends, and I haven’t seen everybody in a long period of time.

“Maybe that’s the reason why, but I think I’ve played four events, three LIV events and an Asian tour event leading up to this week. I like it. I’ve got three kids at home. I get to spend more time with the family. My family’s here this week. We’re going to enjoy the Par 3 contest, that’s a highlight of the week for them. It’s been great.”