Professional golf's crown jewel event, The Masters, begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Scottie Scheffler are among the stars gunning for a chunk of the $18 million purse, a green jacket, and a place in history. (Here's our mega-preview.)
As PGA Tour and LIV Golf League stars — plus a smattering of past champs and gifted amateurs — converge at Augusta, here's when Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, and other notables are teeing off in Round 1.
(Keep in mind: Thunderstorms are projected to hit Augusta on Thursday morning and rain is expected throughout the day, which could give the afternoon groups an advantage — or force their rounds to extend into Friday.)
Our complete 2024 @TheMasters coverage schedule 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/xNm9IHyB68
When is Tiger Woods teeing off at The Masters?
Tiger Woods will play with PGA Tour stalwarts Jason Day and Max Homa. The trio will start their tournaments at 1:24 p.m. ET on Thursday.
“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more,” Tiger said at his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday. The 15-time major champion added that he hopes the monthly cadence of major championship season will enable him to compete more regularly going forward.
Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris embrace the skipping tradition at No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/MpHrP6hng0
Tiger hasn't completed a PGA Tour event since the Genesis Invitational in February of 2023. If Tiger can hang around for the weekend, he'll set the record for most made cuts (24) in the history of the Masters. Not too shabby.
“I think it's consistency, it's longevity, and it's an understanding of how to play this golf course,” the five-time Masters champ said about his long-running success at Augusta. “That's one of the reasons why you see players that are in their 50s and 60s make cuts here, or it's players in their late 40s have runs at winning the event, just the understanding of how to play it.”
"OH WOW! IN YOUR LIFE HAVE YOU EVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THAT!?"
19 years ago today, Tiger Woods drained this iconic chip at the Masters with Verne Lundquist on the call 🐅 pic.twitter.com/DWurBWdW3z
Here's the rest of your round 1 tee times and groupings. Notable pairings in bold.
Round 1 tee times (all times ET)
- 8 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
- 8:12 a.m.: José María Olazábal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
- 8:24 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
- 8:36 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht
- 8:48 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjørn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
- 9 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs
- 9:12 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
- 9:24 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
- 9:36 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 9:48 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
- 10:06 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
- 10:18 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
- 10:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
- 10:42 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 10:54 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
- 11:06 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
- 11:18 a.m.: Camillo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
- 11:30 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley
- 11:42 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:54 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad
- 12:12 p.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 12:24 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
- 12:36 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Schenk
- 12:48 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
- 1 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:12 p.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 1:24 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 1:36 p.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
- 1:48 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
- 2 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
In unison, Sam Burns, Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler successfully find No. 9 green on the Par 3 course. #themasters pic.twitter.com/42QSAofG6b
Round 2
- 8 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
- 8:12 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
- 8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley
- 8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad
- 9 a.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
- 9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Schenk
- 9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
- 9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
- 10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
- 10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
- 11:18 a.m.: José María Olazábal, Taylor Moore, Santiago De La Fuente
- 11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht
- 11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjørn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
- 12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs
- 12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
- 12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
- 12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 1 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquín Niemann, Russell Henley
- 1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
- 1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
- 1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
- 1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 2 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith