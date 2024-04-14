It's the final day of The Masters and the competition is playing at an incredibly high level. On Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau saved his day with an amazing shot to give himself a birdie on the 18th hole. Scottie Scheffler was caught watching the play on camera and had the most perfect reaction.
DeChambeau was having a rough go on the back nine after falling from -6 to -2. He was roughly 100 yards out from the hole and was hoping to get it up on the green to then put and save par. Instead, he absolutely nailed the shot. DeChambeau finished the day at -3 and in the top five of the leaderboard.
Bryson DeChambeau holes out on the 18th 🤯
He’s in 5th place heading into Sunday at The Masters ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/fyJXFtJhLY
Scottie Scheffler was waiting on standby to be interviewed as he just finished his day. While he was waiting, Scheffler was able to catch Bryson DeChambeau's shot. Watch Scheffler's perfect reaction!
Masters leader Scottie Scheffler’s reaction to Bryson DeChambeau’s hole out 😅pic.twitter.com/0Soi6W3HnH https://t.co/a3QP153yrG
Scheffler leads the pack with a score of -7. It's not a big lead though, as Collin Morikawa is right behind him at -6. Additionally, Max Homa (-5), Ludvig Åberg (-4), and Bryson DeChambeau (-3) round out the top five. Anything can happen on the last day of The Masters. So, Scottie Scheffler will have to be on point all day Sunday.
The final round of The Masters tees off at 2 P.M. Eastern on CBS. It should be an electric day with numerous players are within reach of winning the green jacket. Make sure to tune in and don't miss out on what could be a great finish.
Scottie Scheffler's final day at The Masters
Leading the pack is never an easy task as Scottie Scheffler will have to play great in order to maintain his slim lead. He'll aim to clean it up a bit, as there were a few holes that got away from him on Saturday. If Scheffler can maintain a par or better throughout the day, he could walk away as the winner of The Masters this year.
He's only recorded one double bogey throughout the entire tournament. So, hopefully he can avoid those all day on Sunday. The fact he only has a one stroke lead ahead of second place isn't ideal for Scheffler. However, he's played well so far and aims to have a great day.
With that said, look for Scottie Scheffler to get off to a hot start once he tees off. He's played well on the first three holes so far and if he can knock down a couple birdies there he potentially can give himself a bigger lead.