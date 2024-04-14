The sun was out on Moving Day at Augusta National — a welcome reprieve from the blustery conditions of Thursday and Friday. Yet, the Masters still found countless ways to vex golf's greatest stars — including Tiger Woods — and produce a tantalizing leaderboard heading into Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Bryson DeChambeau emerged from the highest-scoring round in the 88-year history of the Masters tied for the lead at -7. On Saturday, the scoring field dipped, from 75.08 was 74.3.
Here's a look at the contenders after 54 holes.
Masters leaderboard
1. Scottie Scheffler (-7)
Scheffler got off to a sparkling start with a wondrous chip-in on the 1st hole — his second hole-out from off-the-green this tournament. Scheffler's always-iffy putter looked to be in promising form after a lengthy birdie putt on no. 3.
Scottie Scheffler's chip-in birdie at the 1st pic.twitter.com/NnzxmwtWnl
— Underdog Golf (@Underdog__Golf) April 13, 2024
Not so fast, said Augusta. Scheffler — who has one over-par round on the PGA Tour since August — stumbled through a rare double-bogey on the par-4 10th. Even rarer was his ensuing bogey on the par-3 12th.
“It’s very challenging. It’s a major championship,” said the 2022 Masters winner. “I don’t think Augusta National wants their golf course to be easy.”
But the best player on earth roared back with his putter. He briefly reclaimed the lead with an eagle on the par 5 13th — the lone eagle of the day at the Amen Corner stop. Triple fist pump.
Eagle for Scheffler. He returns to a tie for the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/3mWXrXVTL6
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024
“That putt on 13 was nice because it was trickling up towards the cup,” Scheffler said. “I didn’t know whether or not it was going to get there, and it kind of just nudged right over the edge and went in. So it was exciting, and it was nice to be able to steal a couple shots there on 13 and get back in the tournament.”
In his closing statement, Scheffler rebounded from a bogey on no. 17 with a lights-out final hole: A bomb off the tee, a tight approach, and a confident putt. Birdie.
Scottie Scheffler birdies No. 18 to close out the third round atop the leader board. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2F8FoOmRUp
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024
(Meanwhile, Scheffler's playing partner, Nicolai Hojgaard, momentarily seized the lead at -7 with three straight birdies before the turn — only to bogey the next five holes.)
Scheffler's odds to win 2024 Masters, per FanDuel: -115
2. Collin Morikawa (-6)
Morikawa has improved each day at Augusta. He switched putters after an opening round 71, scored a 70 on Friday, and then carded a sturdy 69 on moving day.
He was initially dialed in with the flatstick, birdieing his first four holes en route to a career-best 33 on Augusta's front nine. Perhaps his best roll of the day, a birdie chance on no. 17, didn't find the hole. (Where has this dude been since the 2021 Open Championship?)
Morikawa's 69 was the second-lowest round of the day (Chris Kirk's 68). The two-time major champion would probably take a 68 on Sunday.
Three straight birdies to open Collin Morikawa's third round. He's one stroke off the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/nzA9kSJD11
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024
Scheffler and Morikawa will form the final group. They'll tee off at 2:35 p.m. ET.
“Scottie is the No. 1 player in the world for a reason, and what he’s done over the past few years is incredible,” said Morikawa. “But at the end of the day, it doesn’t scare me. I still know that at my best and at what I truly believe I can do. I saw a little glimpse of that early on today. And just didn’t hit the shots I needed to. Didn’t really make the putts on the back nine, or else I would be even with him or 1-up.
“It’s going to be a grind and I’m looking forward to it.”
Odds to win 2024 Masters: +350
3. Max Homa (-5)
Success in majors has evaded Homa during his ascension into a PGA Tour superstar. On Saturday, Homa — paired with Bryson DeChambeau after two days with Tiger — aptly stayed poise through the trials and tribulations of the Georgia greens.
Homa's sizzling putter didn't carry over from Friday, though it wasn't far off, either. Instead, the 33-year-old dealt with near-miss after near-miss on the greens. That elusive birdie never did arrive. Homa finished with a patience-testing 1-over 73.
“I came here with the gratitude and appreciation that I get to do it,” he said. “I'm happy I get to do it tomorrow. I'm going to remind myself I'm a dog and I'm ready for this moment.”
Odds to win 2024 Masters: +750
4. Ludvig Åberg (-4)
Hojgaard's fellow noob unsurprisingly shined.
Åberg is not your average major debutant. The 24-year-old has already won a PGA Tour event and a Ryder Cup and entered Masters week No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The calm, cool, and collected Swede followed his field-low 69 on Friday with a scorching 33 on the front nine, featuring birdies on nos. 2, 5 and 9.
After an accurate approach from 108 yards out, Ludvig Åberg birdies the ninth to reach five under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/y09w4fqVEl
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024
Consecutive bogeys on the par 4 15th and par 5 16th slowed his roll, but Åberg, to the surprise of nobody, looks ready to be the first player since 1979 (Fuzzy Zoeller) to come away from his first Augusta visit with one of those jackets.
Åberg and Homa will tee off in the second to last group, at 2:25 p.m. ET.
Odds to win 2024 Masters: +900
5. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)
DeChambeau, the Round 1 leader, never settled into his Saturday round. His putter let him down, and he lost his overall feel as the day progressed — culminating in a water ball on 15.
Of course, nothing is ever boring with Bryson DeChambeau. The LIV Golf League enigma capped his third round with an … unorthodox birdie to wind up at 75.
The patrons approve. #themasters pic.twitter.com/nbURxe7F66
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024
“Eighteenth hole, I just figured [holing out] was easier than putting,” he said. “Jokingly, obviously.”
(Apologies to Bryson, but Shane Lowry had the shot of the day, a hole-out eagle on 14 — which apparently gets you crystal highball glasses. I'm sure the Irishman can put good use to that.)
Odds to win 2024 Masters: +2000
Notables:
- Xander Schauffele (-2) and Cameron Smith (-1) are lurking. Schauffele and DeChambeau will play together, starting at 2:15 p.m. ET. on Sunday.
- Rory McIlroy (71, +3), Jon Rahm (72, +5), Hideki Matsuyama (71, +5) and Brooks Koepka (76, +6) have not been factors.
- Phil Mickelson (+6) shot a 74 on his 31st Moving Day at Augusta.
- Tiger Woods posted his worst career score at the Masters (+11, 82). He'll be paired with an amateur, starting early in the morning, for his 100th career Masters round.
In addition to the green jacket, the winner of the 88th Masters will take home $3.6 million of the record $20 million purse.