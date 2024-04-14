The Augusta National Golf Club has toyed with countless hearts during the last 88 years, as dreams are brutally crushed just as they are being realized. Bryson DeChambeau is experiencing firsthand the unparalleled highs and lows of the Masters.
The 30-year-old briefly grabbed a share of the lead on Saturday afternoon but imploded down the stretch, with Scottie Scheffler surging into first by the end of Round 3 (7-under par overall). A terribly hit ball that plopped into the water on the 15th hole was DeChambeau's biggest blunder, leading to a back-breaking double bogey.
He seemed destined to dive into Sunday in complete free-fall mode before a tremendous and improbable birdie on the 18th brought him back to 3-under for the tournament. The 2020 U.S. Open champion's elated response illustrates just how badly he needed that shot.
Bryson DeChambeau holes out on the 18th 🤯
He’s in 5th place heading into Sunday at The Masters ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/fyJXFtJhLY
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 13, 2024
That was not the only high point for DeChambeau, as he also sunk a terrific putt on the 14th right before tallying the double. His power, which resulted in a thrilling finish to this erratic outing and a stellar opening round, can help him contend for golf's most coveted crown in the final 18 holes.
But If Bryson DeChambeau is unable to build on this momentum, his back-nine mishaps on Saturday could be tough to accept following the Masters' conclusion. And therein lies the fickle nature of this cruel but captivating game.
One moment can completely change a golfer's trajectory for the better or worse. Hence, why many consider it to be the most difficult sport to grasp. DeChambeau knows that double-edged sword quite well after today.