Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The 2023 Masters Tournament is underway, and Tiger Woods is playing through pain once again, according to his caddie Joe LaCava.

“He’s pretty banged up,” Joe LaCava said, via Ian O’Connor of the New York Post. “If it wasn’t Augusta he probably wouldn’t be playing. … He still has the power, the swing speed, the shots and the length to contend. The injury is devastating, but if he could take a cart he could contend tomorrow.”

Tiger Woods will not be in a cart for the 2023 Masters Tournament, according to O’Connor. He will be walking the course and trying to replicate the magical performance of 2019, when he won the tournament. LaCava said that his right leg wears down hole by hole, which he saw at the Genesis Invitational in February.

“Obviously it affected him physically, but I think it got to him mentally because he’s grinding to block out the pain,” LaCava said, via O’Connor. “I think that messes with you a little big upstairs, and that’s the first time I saw him trying so hard to block it out mentally.”

The pain is from the single-car rollover crash that took place on Feb. 23, 2021. For LaCava, the pain is a matter of fact, and there is not much reason to talk about it.

“As if to say, ‘don’t even go there,'” LaCava said, via O’Connor. “It hurts. There’s no sense in discussing it. It’s a fact of life.”

As Woods tees off in the Masters Tournament, it will be interesting to track his performance, knowing the pain he is dealing with.