Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

Tiger Woods made the cut at the 2023 Masters, but a flare-up of his plantar fasciitis injury forced him to withdraw before play resumed Sunday. Woods made an announcement on Twitter Sunday morning with the unfortunate news.

Woods struggled through a rain-soaked Saturday after making the cut, limping around the course and looking to be in serious pain. After making the cut at 3-over, he shot 6-over through seven completed holes in the third round, putting him at 9-0ver for the tournament when play was stopped due to the inclement weather.

With Tiger Woods withdrawing from another tournament due to this foot injury, people are wondering just how much he has left. It was tough to watch him out there:

His limp was pronounced. Fair to wonder if he will continue to enter majors if feels can’t win. It’s great for fans if he’s in the event, but not sure if he will have appetite if not a contender https://t.co/BeXX2INQPc — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) April 9, 2023

Many athletes have told me Plantar fasciitis feels like walking on broken glass. Peyton Manning dealt with it during his final season. As did many baseball players I covered. A difficult injury to navigate https://t.co/2iaBwllnIm — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) April 9, 2023

Just a really unfortunate reality here for Tiger Woods. His caddie Joe LaCava forewarned of this Tuesday when he told @nypostsports: “I can’t imagine him going 27-plus holes [in one day] around here…. The injury is devastating.” https://t.co/fIxY76sn1P — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) April 9, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sad for us that Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters. Sad for him as well, of course … but honestly I’m happy for him too. He feels the pressure to play for us as much as for himself. Glad he could look out for himself here. Hard watching him in pain. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 9, 2023

The last time Tiger Woods withdrew from a major was the 2022 PGA, and I’m feeling the same affection for him today, now that he’s withdrawn from the Masters. Wish I could write this again. On his pain, and our love: https://t.co/1z0TpgoMg0 — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 9, 2023

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Hero World Challenge back in February due to this same foot injury. Last year, the five-time Masters champion pulled out of the PGA Championship in May.

It has been a tough comeback for Woods after a devastating 2021 car crash left him with serious injuries. The fact that he has been able to return and play in some majors is an accomplishment in its own right, but it’s hard to see him actually competing for another major win given his injuries.

Woods last won a major in 2019 at the Masters. That was his first major win since 2008 after he was stuck on 14 wins for over a decade. At this point, it seems as if he will likely finish his career with 15 majors, putting him three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18. It once looked like Woods would break that record with ease, but injuries and personal issues stopped him in his tracks.

It’s not clear if Tiger Woods will play in May’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.