The Masters is finally here and Scottie Scheffler is preparing to repeat as champion at Augusta. Check out our golf odds series as we hand out a Scottie Scheffler prediction and pick for the Masters.

Scheffler earned a pretty penny by winning the 2022 Masters. He shot 10 under for the weekend and won by three strokes. His best round came during round two when he made seven birdies and shot five under. Scheffler is looking to be the first golfer to win back-to-back green jackets since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Scheffler tees off at 1:36 PM ET Thursday.

2023 Scottie Scheffler Masters Tournament Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

2023 Scottie Scheffler Masters Tournament Odds

Make the Cut: -1450

Miss the Cut: +770

Top 40: -1000

Top 30: -650

Top 20: -340

Top 10: -155

Top 5: +145

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Winner: +700

Why Scottie Scheffler Will Succeed at the Masters

Scheffler is having an incredible season this year on tour. He has played 10 events this season and made every cut. In those events, he has nine top 25 finishes and seven top ten finishes. He has two wins this season as well. He won the Waste Management Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS Championship. After the new year, Scheffler has just two finishes worse than 10 under par. He is clicking on all assets of his game and if he keeps it up, winning another green jacket is not out of the realm of possibility.

On tour this season, Scheffler is first in strokes gained tee-to-green and first in greens in regulation. Scheffler is hitting his drives on to the fairway and his approach shots are just as good. This is shown in his scoring average and birdie average as he ranks second and sixth in those categories, respectively. If Scheffler can keep this up at Augusta, he will have a lot of success.

Why Scottie Scheffler Will Not Succeed at the Masters

For all the good Scheffler has in his game, he does have some weaknesses. This weakness mainly comes in the form of putting. He is 98th in strokes gained putting, 54th in putts per round, and 130th in one-putt percentage. Putting is extremely important at Augusta and Masters championships are won on the green. He will need to sink his putts if he wants to win, and he does struggle with it.

Scheffler also needs to stay out of the sand. This seems obvious, but Scheffler is one of the worst in sand save percentage on tour. His sand save percentage of 36 is 197th. If Scheffler finds himself in the sand multiple times, he is not going to be able to save himself on those holes. The more he finds himself in the sand, the higher his score will be.

If he struggles on the greens and finds himself in the sand, he will not be successful at Augusta this weekend.

Final Scottie Scheffler Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick

Scheffler is having an awesome season on tour. However, he does have weaknesses as mentioned. One thing is for certain this weekend, however, and it is that Scheffler will make the cut. It is how he plays on the weekend that is important. Scheffler does play well on the weekends, though. He is sixth on tour in round four scoring average. There is a real possibility he repeats as champion, but the best bet for Scottie Scheffler is for him to finish top 5.

Final Scottie Scheffler Masters Tournament Prediction and Pick: Top 5 (+145)