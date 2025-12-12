After weeks of struggling, the Atlanta Falcons were finally able to get a win. Behind an all-around performance from running back Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts' career-best game, Atlanta defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-28. Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Falcons were at least able to play spoiler against their division rivals.

However, Robinson had a slight gaffe in the PR department after the win. The Falcons running back appeared on Amazon's post-game show to have a little fun with the crew. There, Robinson made a reference to an old children's game that had a, let's say, questionable name today.

bijan says smear the queer and someone tried to say “kill the carrier” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zy6WbKKRFz — POPES NEW JARGIN (@BearsCatsBulls) December 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the game was popular back then, the name has since been deemed inappropriate due to its name. Instead, it's been called a different name, “kill the carrier”. Robinson apologized on X for his inappropriate language after the game.

“Hey everyone I want to apologize for the insensitive comment I made in the broadcast, it was a football game we used to play as a kid but that’s not an excuse,” Robinson posted on X. “I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future. It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!”

Robinson had an excellent day against the Buccaneers. The star running back had 93 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and added eight catches for 82 yards as a receiver.