UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Meteusz Rebecki and Myktybek Orolbai. Rebecki suffered his first defeat since 2014 when he was finished in round three meanwhile, Orolbai fought through some adversity in round three but was able to secure his second win inside the Octagon his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Rebecki-Orolbai prediction and pick.

Mateusz Rebecki (19-2) was looking like he was on his way to his fourth UFC victory only to gas out and get finished in round three via TKO against seasoned veteran Diego Ferreira. He is now 3-1 in his UFC career with two of those three wins coming by finish. Now, “Rebeasti” will be looking to get back into the win column when he takes on surging prospect Myktybek Orolbai this weekend at UFC 308.

Myktybek Orolbai (13-1-1) made the most of his short-notice debut when he finished Uros Medic in the second round and then he did one better when he was able to get the hard-fought victory over Elves Brener at UFC 301. Now, Myktybek will extend his winning streak to nine in a row when he takes on Mateusz Rebecki this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Mateusz Rebecki-Myktybek Orolbai Odds

Mateusz Rebecki: +240

Myktybek Orolbai: -298

Over 2.5 rounds: -145

Under 2.5 rounds: +114

Why Mateusz Rebecki Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Diego Ferreira – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 16 (9 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Mateusz Rebecki is set to make a strong statement at UFC 308 by defeating Myktybek Orolbai, leveraging his extensive experience and well-rounded skill set. Rebecki, with a professional record of 19-2, has shown his ability to finish fights, with two of his three UFC victories coming by stoppage. His aggressive fighting style, reminiscent of top-tier lightweights, allows him to apply relentless pressure on his opponents, often overwhelming them with a mix of striking and grappling. Despite a setback against Diego Ferreira, Rebecki’s previous 16-fight winning streak highlights his consistency and ability to adapt and learn from past mistakes.

Orolbai, though unbeaten in the UFC, will face a significant challenge in Rebecki’s versatility and experience. Rebecki’s ability to mix up his attacks combining powerful striking with effective takedowns will be crucial in disrupting Orolbai’s rhythm. Additionally, Rebecki’s resilience and conditioning are expected to play a pivotal role as the fight progresses, potentially exploiting any weaknesses in Orolbai’s game plan. With a point to prove after his recent loss, Rebecki is likely to come out with renewed focus and determination, aiming to reestablish himself as a rising contender in the lightweight division by securing a decisive victory over Orolbai.

Why Myktybek Orolbai Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Elves Brener – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 11 (6 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Myktybek Orolbai is poised to continue his impressive UFC run by defeating Mateusz Rebecki at UFC 308 this weekend. The undefeated Kyrgyzstani fighter brings an eight-fight winning streak into the octagon, showcasing his ability to dominate opponents with relentless pressure and a well-rounded skill set. Orolbai’s takedown prowess, averaging over six takedowns per fight in the UFC, will be a significant factor against Rebecki. His ability to control the pace and location of the fight will likely frustrate the Polish fighter, who has shown vulnerability to strong grapplers in the past.

While Rebecki is a formidable opponent with a solid record, Orolbai’s superior cardio and endurance give him a distinct advantage as the fight progresses. Orolbai’s relentless pace and high-intensity pressure have become his trademark, allowing him to outlast opponents in grueling battles. This cardio advantage will be crucial against Rebecki, who has shown signs of fatigue in later rounds. Additionally, Orolbai’s significant reach advantage of nearly 10 inches will allow him to control the distance in striking exchanges, making it difficult for Rebecki to close the gap without risking takedowns. With his combination of grappling dominance, cardio, and strategic striking, Orolbai is well-positioned to secure a victory and continue his ascent in the lightweight division.

Final Mateusz Rebecki-Myktybek Orolbai Prediction & Pick

This is one fight that you can expect a ton of action from both of these fighters to the very end. We saw a gaping hole in Mateusz Rebecki’s game in his last fight and that was his cardio while he fights at a high pace it will be very tough for him to do so against a competitor in Mytybek Orolbai who has the striking and grappling to keep up with Rebecki and the cardio to drown him in the later rounds. As long as Orolbai can keep his back off the mat, land takedowns of his, and push a relentless pace he should be able to get Rebecki out of there before the final bell to extend his winning streak to nine in a row.

Final Mateusz Rebecki-Myktybek Orolbai Prediction & Pick: Myktybek Orolbai (-298), Under 2.5 Rounds (+114)