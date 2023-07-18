In a surprising turn of events, acclaimed director Christopher Nolan played a significant role in altering actor Matt Damon's plans for a hiatus from acting. Damon revealed in an interview that Nolan unexpectedly called him, causing him to break a promise he made to his wife during a couples therapy session, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Damon explained that he had negotiated extensively with his wife about taking time off from acting. However, he made one condition: if Christopher Nolan were to call, the hiatus would be put on hold. Astonishingly, fate intervened, and Nolan did indeed call Damon with an offer to star in his latest film, Oppenheimer.

The actor shared the intriguing anecdote, stating, “This is going to sound made up, but it's actually true. I had negotiated in couples therapy — this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.” Matt Damon further explained that Nolan's propensity for surprising offers without prior notice made the call even more unexpected and impactful.

As a result, Damon secured a role in Oppenheimer as General Groves, who oversaw the creation of the United States' atomic weapons during the Manhattan Project. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Cillian Murphy in the lead role as Oppenheimer, with Emily Blunt portraying the physicist's wife Kitty and Robert Downey Jr. as Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss.

Cillian Murphy, too, received an unexpected call from Nolan offering him the lead role. The director's understated and self-deprecating manner charmed Murphy, who happily accepted the opportunity to portray Oppenheimer.

Nolan's tendency to surprise actors with offers over the phone has become somewhat of a trademark, adding an element of excitement and uncertainty to their interactions. While it may make socializing outside of work challenging, the unexpected nature of these calls adds a unique and thrilling dynamic to their professional collaborations.